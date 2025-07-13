Michael Doshier Talks ‘Throuple’ and Why Polyamorous Stories Matter

Following a successful theatrical run in New York and Los Angeles, Throuple – a raw and refreshingly honest film from writer, star, and queer indie musician Michael Doshier – is now available to stream on major platforms including Dekkoo, Amazon, and iTunes.

Loosely inspired by Doshier’s own life, Throuple follows a lonely gay singer-songwriter who finds himself romantically entangled with a married couple while fearing he’s losing his lifelong best friend to her new girlfriend. As he navigates the complexities of desire, jealousy, and shifting relationships, he’s forced to confront what he truly wants from love, and from himself.

Advertisement

Beginning as a reflection on evolving love and blurred boundaries, Doshier’s real-life friendship with co-star Tristan Carter-Jones, as well as his own experiences exploring intimacy with married men, became the foundation for a story that’s equal parts vulnerable, funny, and emotionally honest.

Additional cast members include Jess Gabor, Bethlehem Million, Stanton Plummer-Cambridge, Tommy Heleringer, and Charlie Reid.

Advertisement

Rather than reducing polyamory to a gimmick, Throuple explores non-monogamy as a valid and deeply human structure, and since its festival debut, the film has struck a powerful chord – particularly with queer and polyamorous audiences.

At its heart, Throuple is about connection, and Instinct recently caught up with Doshier to talk more about the pivotal moment he realized these personal experiences from his life needed to be told on screen. He also reflects on the vulnerability of stepping into such an intimate role, the biggest challenges in portraying themes of polyamory and evolving friendship dynamics authentically, and how hope the film changes the broader conversation around non-monogamy in queer storytelling.

Check out the full video interview below.

Advertisement

Michael Doshier…

Follow Doshier: Instagram | Website