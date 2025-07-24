Michael James Scott: La Cage aux Folles, Broadway & Identity

It was such a thrill to sit down with a true Broadway powerhouse, Disney icon, and all-around dazzling entertainer — Michael James Scott! Best known for originating the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway — a role he’s played to acclaim worldwide — Michael brings his signature sparkle, soul, and electric energy to everything he touches.

In his latest role, Scott is starring as Albin in La Cage aux Folles at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, bringing fresh nuance to the beloved story of identity, love, and chosen family. The role is a natural fit for Scott, who’s made a career of challenging boundaries with brilliance and joy.

From his early days originating roles in Something Rotten! and The Book of Mormon, to winning hearts on Disney Cruise Line with his velvety rendition of “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” Scott has proven himself to be one of the most versatile and beloved performers on stage and screen. (Yes, we kicked off our conversation with that commercial, I told him how his voice in it makes me smile every time I hear it!)

This summer, Michael James Scott returns to the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con as co-host for a third year, alongside longtime friend and collaborator Ashley Eckstein (the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars). The duo also just launched their new weekly podcast, HypeFriend!, a glittery, feel-good series all about building authentic friendship in a disconnected world. With early guests like Disney’s Bret Iwan (the voice of Mickey Mouse) and drag superstar Nina West, the show is quickly creating its own movement, a “friendship revolution,” as they call it.

Together, Ashley and Michael are bringing joy, representation, and fierce fashion to every space they enter, from Comic-Con ballrooms to Broadway stages. And as La Cage aux Folles takes center stage again, Scott’s portrayal of Albin is not only timely, it’s transformative.

In our exclusive Q&A below, Michael James Scott reflects on the evolution of diversity in theater, the emotional resonance of La Cage, and why friendship fuels everything he does.

Interview with Michael James Scott (Edited excepts from the interview. Watch the full video below)

Corey Andrew



Michael, I want to start with something heartfelt. You sang “A Dream is a Wish” in that Disney commercial, and it was such a beautiful, inclusive moment. What did that mean to you, especially as a man of color representing something so universal?

Michael James Scott



It meant everything. To be part of something that represented inclusivity and magic for everyone, especially for us as people of color, was a dream in itself. When I sang it, I felt the wonderment of knowing that we, too, could be a part of that fairytale — that we belong. It was emotional and powerful.

Corey Andrew



And your voice is so transcendent — it speaks to everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity. It’s powerful. How do you receive that kind of impact when people respond to your performances like that?

Michael James Scott



I receive it with love and gratitude. It’s so affirming to hear that kind of response. That commercial, that song — I put so much heart into it. To know it touched people like that means the world to me.

Offstage Joy. HypeFriend! and Comic-Con

When he’s not dazzling under stage lights, Michael is celebrating the power of friendship through his podcast HypeFriend!, co-hosted by longtime collaborator Ashley Eckstein. Together, they spotlight honest conversations about identity, connection, and hype-worthy joy.

This dynamic duo is also hosting the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con, blending cosplay, couture, and community in an unforgettable annual event….

Corey Andrew



Now let’s talk about your podcast, Hype Friend. You and your co-host Ashley have known each other since high school — what inspired you both to turn that friendship into a podcast?

Michael James Scott



Ashley and I knew we wanted to do something special after we co-hosted the Her Universe fashion show. There was this magic between us and the audience. Friendship is sacred to both of us, especially now when it’s so hard to maintain real connections. We wanted to start a friendship revolution — one hype at a time.

Corey Andrew



That’s powerful. For anyone struggling to build or maintain friendships in today’s digital world, what’s one simple way to be a better friend?

Michael James Scott



Meet people where they are. Stop trying to force them into where you think they should be. Just start where they are — emotionally, mentally, spiritually. That shift in mindset could change so much about the way we relate to each other.

Corey Andrew



Let’s dive into the Her Universe fashion show — such an innovative platform. Ashley started it as a way to showcase geek couture, and it’s now a major Comic-Con event. What makes this event so special to you?

Michael James Scott



It’s about unapologetic creativity. Ashley created a space for people — especially women — to express themselves through fashion inspired by their favorite fandoms. These aren’t just costumes; they’re high-level designs with real artistry. It’s about daring to defy expectations.

Corey Andrew



And this year, you and Ashley are back to host, right? What can fans expect from you two on the runway?

Michael James Scott



Oh, we’re rocking the runway — bow ties and all! It’s going to be full of energy, love, and celebration. We’re also doing our first live podcast episode of Hype Friend as the official after-party. So expect stories, laughs, and all the backstage tea.

Corey Andrew



That after-party podcast sounds like a blast. What does it mean for you to share that kind of live moment with fans in person?

Michael James Scott



Ashley and I are in-person people. That energy, that connection — it matters. Doing a live show is about celebrating together, giving the winners their flowers, and just being in community. It’s our love letter to the fans and designers.

🕺 Michael James Scott in La Cage aux Folles

Michael James Scott La Cage aux Folles is a match made in musical heaven. The classic show, originally staged in the 1980s, still resonates powerfully today — especially in the hands of someone who knows the impact of visibility and authenticity on stage.

Playing Albin, the flamboyant yet vulnerable heart of the show, Michael commands the spotlight with dazzling emotion. The role represents a full-circle moment for an artist who has always led with joy and pride…

Corey Andrew



Let’s shift to theater. You’re starring in La Cage aux Folles alongside Norm Lewis at The Muny. What’s significant about this production for you?

Michael James Scott



It’s historic — we’re the first Black Albin and Georges in a major production. And we’re staying true to the original script and orchestrations. To sing “I Am What I Am” on that iconic stage as a gay Black man is deeply emotional. Little Michael would be blown away.

Corey Andrew



This casting, especially with an all-Black family in the show, seems groundbreaking. How do you think this changes the narrative or audience experience?

Michael James Scott



We’re not changing the material — we’re just bringing ourselves to it. It lands differently because of who we are, but the connection, the truth of the piece — that remains. It’s important for audiences to see us in these roles and realize that these stories belong to all of us.

Corey Andrew



And you’re doing drag for the first time in this show, right? How’s that going?

Michael James Scott



Yes! First time in heels, wigs, makeup — the whole transformation. I’ve already started rehearsing in the heels. It’s thrilling, terrifying, and empowering all at once. And I even shaved my goatee for the first time in years! I’m embracing it all and bringing my full self to that stage.

Michael James Scott is more than just a Broadway star — he’s a voice for those finding their identity, embracing their truth, and discovering the strength in chosen family. Whether on stage, behind a podcast mic, or on national TV, he reminds us that representation, joy, and connection are always worth celebrating. It’s all about showing up fully, boldly, and unapologetically.