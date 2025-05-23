Michael Sam and Colin Grafton’s Quietly Sparkling Romance

In a love story that’s part sports drama, part glittered fairytale, former NFL trailblazer Michael Sam may have just found his match—not on the field, but on the ice. According to a trusted source who whispered sweet details to PinkNews, Sam and figure skating dynamo Colin Grafton are “casually dating” after striking up a connection last September. Casual? Maybe. But this isn’t just a fling—it’s giving soft-launch romance with Olympic-level footwork.

The pair reportedly first connected when Sam slid into Grafton’s DMs (proof that social media isn’t just for thirst-traps and memes—it can also spark love). And it seems things escalated quickly. Our source revealed that Grafton’s Barcelona getaway last year wasn’t just wanderlust—it was a gift from Sam. Yes, you heard right: gay love language is apparently “surprise European vacations.” We approve.

Advertisement

RELATED: Gay Dating in 2025? Even Colin Grafton Says It’s a Lot

“They aren’t official, but they are rumoured to be casually dating and are enjoying their time together,” the source said, in that special tone people use when they mean definitely cuddling but don’t want to jinx it. The plot thickens: “Despite being very casual, Michael is coming to Japan to visit Colin while at work.” Flying halfway across the globe for a not-boyfriend? That’s Romeo and Juliet with airline miles.

Advertisement

For Sam, this new chapter comes after a turbulent journey through the NFL. In 2014, he made history as the first openly gay athlete to be drafted into the league, and the world watched with pride and hope. Unfortunately, after brief stints with the St. Louis Rams and Dallas Cowboys, and a single game in the Canadian Football League, Sam stepped away from football, citing mental health challenges and a lack of support from the NFL. “Trailblazer” is too small a word—Sam cracked open the closet door for a new generation of athletes, even if the league didn’t roll out a rainbow carpet in return.

Grafton, on the other hand, pirouetted into his own kind of spotlight. A former U.S. pairs figure skater, he finished 8th at the 2012 World Junior Championships with partner Kylie Duarte. But it was his 2023 debut on Dancing on Ice—and his historic pairing with RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne—that truly turned heads. It was the first time a drag performer competed on the show, and the duo twirled their way to the final, finishing third. Tragically, The Vivienne passed away in January 2025, a loss still felt deeply in the LGBTQ+ and drag communities.

Grafton publicly came out in 2024 in an interview with PinkNews, where he spoke candidly about the complications of dating as a gay man in the spotlight. “A picnic in the park, finger-food and a nice bottle of wine, and getting to know each other on a one-on-one basis. Something simple like that, where we could have a more intimate space. The restaurants can come after,” he said, painting a picture so charming you can almost hear the wine cork pop.

Advertisement

So here we are: an NFL veteran who smashed stereotypes and a figure skater who danced with a queen—finding joy and maybe something more in each other’s orbits. It’s still early days, and both Sam and Grafton are keeping things quiet (they’ve yet to comment), but their story already reads like the best kind of queer rom-com: heartfelt, glamorous, and grounded in the courage to live authentically.

Whether this love lands a triple axel or fumbles at the line, one thing’s for sure—these two icons have already scored points with a community that’s always cheering for more visibility, more joy, and yes, more gay athletes falling for each other.

We’re watching. And we’re rooting for them.

Source: PinkNews