The Reviews Are In: Mid-Century Modern is Winning Hearts on Hulu

If there’s one thing Mid-Century Modern on Hulu does right, it’s celebrating the beauty of queer friendship—loudly, unapologetically, and with a whole lot of heart. This new comedy series has quickly won over fans, earning a special place in their hearts with its sharp humor, emotional depth, and some seriously killer performances from its all-star cast, including Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, and Nathan Lee Graham. Set in a fabulous Palm Springs home, the show follows three aging gay men living together—think The Golden Girls, but with a modern, queer twist—and it’s a feel-good, nostalgia-packed ride you won’t want to miss.

The trio’s dynamic is electric. Nathan Lane, playing the sardonic and brilliantly witty Bunny, is a standout. His performance has earned endless praise, with many drawing comparisons to The Golden Girls’ Dorothy. Lane’s impeccable comedic timing and ability to deliver both laughs and emotional depth make him the perfect anchor for the series. Then there’s the chemistry between Bomer and Graham, which adds an extra layer of warmth and tenderness to the show. Watching these three men navigate the highs and lows of their later years together, you can’t help but feel like you’re hanging out with old friends, laughing and supporting each other through thick and thin.

But let’s talk about Matt Bomer for a second—because, wow. Who knew that the guy from White Collar could be so hilarious? Fans have been absolutely fawning over his portrayal of Jerry, a role that allows him to showcase both his charming, easygoing side and his surprising comedic chops. “Why did I never know Matt Bomer is so good at comedy?! He’s hilarious,” one fan gushed. It’s clear that Bomer’s presence on screen adds an undeniable spark, whether he’s throwing out a perfectly timed joke or letting his character’s emotional depth shine through.

But it’s not just Bomer that’s got viewers hooked—it’s the entire cast and the warmth of their collective bond. The real magic of Mid-Century Modern comes from the way these three characters support and love each other. Their friendship feels real, genuine, and deeply relatable. Whether they’re trading sassy one-liners, navigating aging with grace (and a little sass), or helping each other through life’s curveballs, their camaraderie is the heart of the show. It’s the kind of friendship we all want—fierce, funny, and full of unconditional love.

The rave reviews for Mid-Century Modern are pouring in, and it’s no surprise why. With its perfect mix of humor, heart, and a fabulous cast, the show has quickly become a must-watch for fans who are craving a lighthearted, feel-good escape. From Matt Bomer’s unexpected comedic brilliance to the heartwarming dynamic between the trio of friends, it’s clear that Mid-Century Modern is not just a show—it’s an experience. With glowing praise from audiences and critics alike, this is one series you’ll want to make time for. So grab your favorite drink, settle into your mid-century modern chair, and let these three charming men brighten your day. This show is here to stay—and fans are already loving every moment.

The show balances campy humor with heartwarming moments that speak directly to queer audiences, making it feel both nostalgic and incredibly fresh. Mid-Century Modern has quickly earned its place as a feel-good hit, offering a perfect blend of fun, inclusivity, and laughter. Fans have already declared it their next favorite show, and it’s easy to see why! So if you haven’t seen it, why are you still here? Go grab your snacks and jump to Hulu!