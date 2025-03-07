‘Mid-Century Modern’ Is a Fresh Take on Golden Gay Years. New Trailer

Gather around, gays, and get ready for a new comedy that promises to be a perfect blend of sass, sophistication, and old-school charm: Mid-Century Modern—coming soon to Hulu. Yes, it’s another show with a gaggle of fabulous gays in their golden years, but don’t roll your eyes just yet. This one might just steal your heart—and your laughter—while reminding you of the importance of the chosen family. Oh, and the occasional Botox suggestion.

Set to premiere on March 28, the multi-cam comedy is the latest brainchild from David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, creators of Will & Grace. Oh, and did we mention it’s from Ryan Murphy? If you don’t already have high hopes for this show, it’s time to reconsider. Let’s just say this series has an all-star ensemble cast that will make you want to book a flight to Palm Springs, STAT.

At its heart, Mid-Century Modern follows three gay men who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in an ultra-chic Palm Springs home—one that just so happens to be owned by the wealthiest of the three, Bunny Schneiderman, played by the legendary Nathan Lane. But there’s a catch—Bunny’s mother, Sybil Schneiderman (the incomparable Linda Lavin), also resides in the house. And let’s just say, she’s not exactly the type to throw a peace sign and say “You do you.” Nope, Sybil is more likely to remind you that you really should get that neck lift yesterday.

In the true spirit of heart and humor, the show brings together an incredible cast: Lane, Matt Bomer (who plays Jerry Frank, a former Mormon with a bit of a challenged intellect), and Nathan Lee Graham (Arthur Broussard, a sharp-tongued fashion vet) will undoubtedly keep us all entertained. The icing on the cake? The late, great Linda Lavin—who tragically passed away in December 2024—delivers what will be one of her final performances. As Sybil, she plays the no-nonsense matriarch of the bunch, and from the trailer, it’s clear she’s got the comedic chops to keep us laughing even in the face of loss.

And though the premise might sound a little familiar (Golden Girls anyone?), the show isn’t exactly looking for comparisons, but Graham is all for them. As he explained to Queerty’s Michael Musto, “You have three single guys coming together that happen to be homosexual, moving to one person’s place, so the similarities are going to be drawn.” But don’t worry, Graham clarified, “And it’s not a bad thing to be compared to. The show is its own thing, but it’s nice to be compared to something you truly love.” So, no need to raise your eyebrows at this potential Golden Girls revival—it’s just a fresh take on that tried-and-true formula we can’t help but adore.

The show also boasts a robust guest-starring lineup that’ll have you feeling like you’re in a Golden Girls-style reunion, with appearances from the likes of Pamela Adlon, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rhea Perlman, and, of course, Billie Lourd. And did we mention that Pamela Adlon and Vanessa Bayer are in this? Just throw in a drag queen or two and it’s a full-on pride parade of TV legends.

Speaking of legends, when news of Linda Lavin’s passing hit, the team behind Mid-Century Modern was understandably shaken. Mutchnick shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying, “This week at ‘Mid Century Modern’ we filmed an episode I never thought we’d have to write. ‘Here’s to you Mrs. Schneiderman.’ Saying goodbye to the character of Sybil was painful. Saying goodbye to Linda Lavin was heartbreaking.” There’s no doubt that Lavin’s final role will be a tear-jerker and a comic triumph, a fitting tribute to a woman who graced the stage and screen for decades.

Bomer, Lane, and the rest of the cast also executive produce the series, alongside Ryan Murphy, Kohan, and Burrows. So, you know it’s going to be nothing short of brilliant. Mid-Century Modern might not be a carbon copy of Golden Girls, but it’s certainly taking a cue from its predecessor in terms of heart, humor, and making us fall in love with every character, wrinkles and all. After all, what’s a golden year without your best friends and a mother who thinks you need a facelift? We’ll take it.

So grab your martini, throw on your best Palm Springs-inspired ensemble, and get ready to be part of this fabulous new chosen family. It’s Mid-Century Modern—and we’re already obsessed.

Making its debut on Hulu on March 28. For now, you can watch the trailer below. Get ready to tune in and join the fun!



Sources: Deadline and Playbill