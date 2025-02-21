Matt Bomer Shares New Details About Series ‘Mid-Century Modern’

‘Mid Century Modern’ update. We all know the drill by now. One click on Hulu, a glass of rosé in hand, and you’re halfway to being on your couch with a new comfort TV binge. But get ready, because the latest addition to your watchlist is about to bring a whole new level of camp, charm, and cocktails to your screen. Mid-Century Modern, Matt Bomer’s upcoming sitcom, is set to redefine the art of retirement with three fabulous gay men living their best lives in Palm Springs. Think Golden Girls, but with more glitter and a few more spritzers.

Bomer, known for his Fellow Travelers fame and his ever-charming Instagram presence, just shared some exciting news: the first season is officially wrapped. Taking to his social media, he posted a photo with the caption, “That’s a wrap on season one of Mid-Century Modern.” Cue the confetti.

Now, before you get too excited, let’s talk about the heavy hitters rounding out the cast. Bomer isn’t alone in this delightful desert adventure. He’s joined by none other than Nathan Lane (yes, the one and only), the iconic Nathan Lee Graham (remember him in Zoolander? We never forgot), and the incomparable Linda Lavin. The Golden Globe winner passed away in December, but not before wrapping filming for the show, and Bomer had nothing but praise for her. “She [was] an icon, a phenomenal artist, and a deeply caring human being,” he wrote in a heartfelt tribute, cementing her place as not just a co-star, but a legend in the making.

The premise? Mid-Century Modern follows three fabulous men deciding to spend their golden years together in the sunny, glittering retirement capital that is Palm Springs. Retirement homes have never looked so good. Or so full of tea. “There are some nods to Golden Girls,” Bomer said, referencing his childhood favorites. But with a modern twist, of course. It’s “a hybrid,” he admits, but what really makes this one special is its bold, gay twist on the traditional “old people in Palm Springs” formula. And, spoiler alert, it’s not just the weather that’s scorching in the desert; the banter between these three? Sizzling.

Mid-Century Modern promises not just comedy, but a touch of nostalgia. All the sharp wit and clever quips we’ve come to expect from classic sitcoms are wrapped up in a fabulous bow of current-day queer experiences. From the sunny, golden aura of Palm Springs to the characters who will no doubt bring a whole lot of heart—and possibly a few heart-to-hearts—you’ll be glued to your screen, laughing, crying, and maybe even googling retirement homes in Palm Springs.

In the show’s first season, expect some great laughs, lots of friendship, and maybe a few very sparkly cocktails. The entire 10-episode season will drop on Hulu on March 28, so mark your calendars. Whether you’re lounging in a sequin robe or enjoying a mimosa with your besties, it’s time to say goodbye to basic and hello to Mid-Century Modern.

Now, if you’re like us and Golden Girls will forever live in your heart as the peak of comedic gold, Bomer’s show is the perfect spiritual cousin to the legendary series. It’s retro, it’s camp, it’s heartwarming, and it’s got everything a queer audience could want. Three queer men, living their best lives together in a fabulous desert oasis. What could go wrong?

So, grab your martini glass, throw on your best caftan, and get ready to binge. After all, what’s retirement without a little bit of sass? And remember—Mid-Century Modern is the show where getting older is only as fabulous as you make it.