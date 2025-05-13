Mike Manning Talks ‘Beyond the Gates,’ LGBTQ+ Visibility, and More

Emmy Award-winning actor, producer, and activist Mike Manning is no stranger to breaking ground – whether it’s coming out on national television or portraying complex, authentic LGBTQ+ characters on screen.

After first capturing hearts in 2009’s The Real World: D.C., Manning has spent the past 15 years carving a path defined by vulnerability, passion, and purpose. Now, he is once again making history in Beyond the Gates, the first hour-long soap opera centered on a Black family.

Advertisement

Manning stars as Bradley “Smitty” Smith, one half of a biracial gay couple raising two adopted children. His portrayal brings heart, humor, and long-overdue representation to daytime TV, offering a vision of queer love that’s layered, lived-in, and refreshingly real.

Instinct recently caught up with the artist to talk more about Beyond the Gates, what drew him to the role, and how he believes the show is pushing the needle forward for queer and inclusive storytelling. He also reflects on his journey from coming out on The Real World: D.C. to becoming a passionate LGBTQ+ advocate, while teasing exciting upcoming projects both in front of and behind the camera.

Advertisement

For Manning, it’s always been about more than fame – it’s been about creating space for stories that matter.

Check out the full video interview below.

Mike Manning…

Follow Manning: Instagram | TikTok | Website