“Mom, I Have Something to Tell You”- New Documentary on Coming Out Mom

Gay psychotherapist Rick Miller noticed a glaring gap in the world: while sitting with clients day after day, he realized that the absolute anchor of so many gay men’s lives is the bond they share with their mothers. Yet, somehow, virtually nothing had been written about it. So, what did he do? He created Gay Sons and Mothers to put these stories on the map, and now, they’ve dropped a 31-minute short film that will have you texting your group chat immediately: Mom, I Have Something to Tell You, streaming for free on YouTube.

This New Doc on Gay Sons and Mothers Will Make You Laugh, Cry, and Call Your Mom.

If you’ve ever watched a documentary and felt like the director was reading straight from your personal diary, this is it. Hosted and interviewed by Miller, the film dives headfirst into the messy, beautiful, tear-jerking spectrum of coming out. As Miller puts it right at the start:

“When you’re gay and your mother is a good mother, she’s offering acceptance and safety… how profound and powerful and life changing that can be.”

Cue all the feels right from the jump. The film kicks off with a montage of moms and sons—like 18-year-old Jacob and his proud mom, Dana—sharing moments that are so pure and fiercely protective they’ll instantly remind you of your own support system.

Of course, it doesn’t shy away from the gut-wrenching realities either. Interviewees like Jose and Sam bravely open up about the terrifying early days—those moments of profound isolation and harsh words (like Sam’s mom throwing his stuff out of his room, yikes). But seeing Sam look back on it now, totally embraced, loved, and secure? It’s the kind of healing journey that makes you exhale a breath you didn’t even know you were holding.

Featuring appearances from heavy-hitters like Judy Shepard (mother of Matthew Shepard) and the mother of Tyler Clementi, this project is part love letter, part survival guide, and 100% essential viewing for anyone who has ever had to navigate telling the woman who raised them who they really are.

Grab some tissues and check out Mom, I Have Something to Tell You on YouTube, and explore more stories on the official Gay Sons and Mothers website. Trust us, you’re going to want to call your mom afterward.

Mom, I Have Something to Tell You