Warning: Spoilers Ahead (and possibly some flustered feelings too)

Tom Holland is back in the red-and-blue spandex, and this time, he’s not pulling any punches—or hiding much of anything, apparently. The beloved Brit has officially returned as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the fourth MCU installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the internet is absolutely losing its mind over one very visible thing: that suit.

Filming is currently underway in Glasgow, and fans lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the on-set action are doing what the MCU won’t: remembering Peter Parker. Clips of Holland in costume, grinning and waving between takes, have been circulating online—and it’s not just the smile that’s turning heads. The new Spidey suit is tight. Like, very tight. And let’s just say… it’s giving Brand New Day a whole new layer of anticipation.

But this film isn’t just serving body-ody-ody—it’s also giving fans something they’ve been craving for years: practical web-swinging.

While Homecoming,Far From Home,No Way Home, and other Spider-Man appearances leaned heavily on CGI for Spidey’s acrobatic feats (if he even swung at all), Brand New Day seems to be changing course. And thank God. Because nothing gets the adrenaline pumping like seeing your favorite superhero actually dodge explosions midair.

Clips currently crawling all over social media show Holland’s Spider-Man swinging above a tank, presumably in pursuit of the vehicle while also avoiding nearby blasts. The web work is smooth, explosive, and clearly shot in the real world—not a green screen. It feels gritty, classic, and fresh all at once. A return to roots, but with higher stakes and, dare we say, a snatched waist.

With the July 31, 2026 release still a year away, fans will no doubt be analyzing every leak, every on-set photo, and every skin-tight frame from now until premiere day. Between the practical stunts, explosive sequences, and the very visible appeal of Holland’s latest suit, Brand New Day might just become Spidey’s most talked-about chapter yet.