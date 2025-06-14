Okay, full disclosure: the now-viral image of Tom Holland looking like an Olympic sun god in cherry red swim briefs? AI-generated. I know, I know—our collective dreams were crushed too. But honestly? It sparked a very real spiral down the internet rabbit hole of Tom Holland’s hottest pics. (For journalism, of course.)

So here we are: a curated roundup of Hot Tom Moments—and trust us, it’s a journey filled with cheeky smirks, gym selfies, and the occasional peek of a waistband. Respectfully, he’s in his knickers a lot. And no one’s mad about it.

But before we go full thirst trap mode, let’s take a moment to appreciate the real hero arc here. Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man—and global heartthrob—Tom Holland quietly began his sobriety journey in January 2022, dubbing it “Dry January.” What started as a one-month challenge turned into a full-on life change. Tom opened up about how alcohol had started taking control, and how sobriety gave him back clarity, energy, and purpose.

Fast forward two years: not only is he still sober, but he’s turning that experience into something pretty damn cool. Meet BERO Brewing, Holland’s brand-new premium non-alcoholic beer line. Yes, that’s “beer” + “zero” = BERO. And yes, we’re obsessed with the name. And the packaging. And him. It’s giving refreshing, in more ways than one.

Tom Holland making an appearance at the BERO’s tasting event at Cinespia tonight! pic.twitter.com/SAeIyfciWL — best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) June 8, 2025

Now, back to the visuals.

While the AI version of Tom poses under the sun looking way too good in that little red number (and if it fooled you, don’t worry—it got the rest of us too), there’s no need to live in fantasy land. Real-life Tom is just as fine. He’s been hitting the gym, serving casual thirst traps in boxing gloves, and pairing sharp suits with that signature bashful grin. Hot? Yes. Humble? Even better.

And because the universe loves us, Tom is also about to grace the screen again—this time as part of a mega A-list cast including his fiancée Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey, set to release in 2026. Yes, that Odyssey. Homer could never.

So, while imaginary Tom sizzles in AI swimwear, real Tom is out here sipping sober brews, starring in mind-bending blockbusters, and reminding us all what a true glow-up looks like—inside and out.

And let’s face it… whether it’s an algorithm or an angle, Tom Holland just keeps getting hotter.

