Check Out Pics From Naked Bike Ride 2021

The World Naked Bike Ride is back!

This annual event takes place all over the globe. From Chicago to Amsterdam, London, LA, and more. The premise is simple, really. Get naked, get on your bike, and ride around with a bunch of other naked people on their bikes.

But what’s the protest and point behind the parade of naked bikers? The event was initially a protest against fossil fuel consumption. That and it celebrates body positivity. Since its inception in 2006, that initial purpose has largely (though not entirely) faded away. And now, the annual event is more of the latter. Plus, there’s a definite sexual vibe that comes with the event.

But when and where did these connected events take place? Well, it depends on which of the 120 participating cities you’re talking about. For the most part, they took place on August 14. For instance, London saw a big showing this year. Especially considering we’re in the midst of a global pandemic!

Photos shared online work beautifully with the event motto “go as bare as you dare.” You see, not everyone at the event was naked. Many wore underwear or some other sort of revealing but not totally bare outfit.

But don’t just take our word from it, check out some of the Safe(ish) For Work images below or check out some of the top posts on Twitter. The not so Safe(ish) images link is below.

This great photo of one of the #WNBRLondon groups heading down Haymarket was captured by photographer @harryjroth, who was having a drink at the bar in the Picturehouse Central Cinema. pic.twitter.com/DVIYeUVl86 — WNBR London (@WNBRLondon) August 19, 2021

Remember folks #WNBRLondon should be well-behaved fun to attract attention to our serious messages! With Covid changes we will be in multiple groups. Stick with your marshals. Don't try to ride the cobbles at Covent Garden – the area is blocked with restaurant tables. pic.twitter.com/ZiPydNs0rp — WNBR London (@WNBRLondon) August 14, 2021

Rest point and merger. Nice warm sun for the ride! pic.twitter.com/qXCpkIPBDZ — WNBR London (@WNBRLondon) August 14, 2021

If you want to see the full package shots, click over to our friends at Cocktails and Cock Talk