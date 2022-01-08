Neil Patrick Harris Welcomes 2022 By Showing Off His Abs

Tony Award-winning actor and beloved gay icon Neil Patrick Harris is beginning the new year in some of the best shape of his 48 years. The How I Met Your Mother actor took to his Instagram to document the progress he made on his New Year’s resolutions!

Related: NPH thanks husband David for ‘rocking’ and ‘creating’ his world

Get it NPH! He is looking seriously ripped. NPH begins the post by asking us how we are doing with our resolutions before making a cute pun on the word abs,

“Hi everyone. How are your resolutions holding up? Mine are doing abs-olutely amazing (see what I did there?)!”

The 8-Bit Christmas actor then pays it forward as he offers followers the opportunity to sign up for a weekly wellness newsletter. Working with the team that trains Chris Hemsworth, ZocoBody Pro, the newsletter offers,

“workout tips for everybody (and every body), my husband dbelicious advice for eating and cooking healthy, and essential gear. Sign up ASAP to ensure delivery at 3pm.”

Related: Neil Patrick Harris on the return of drag fest Wigstock

This isn’t the first time the A Series of Unfortunate Events actor has flaunted off his abs! (trust us we are not complaining!) In August NPH cemented his DILF status with photos he posted from his vacation in Croatia.

All his hard work definitely seems to be paying off! What about you Instincters? How are your New Year’s resolutions going? My no candy resolution didn’t really work out, but my eating less candy resolution is going great! Sound off in the comments below.