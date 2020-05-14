Netflix Dropped The Trailer For Ben Platt’s Concert Special

This is a great week for Ben Platt.

The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning artist recently made headlines for announcing that he’s dating fellow actor Noah Galvin. And the trailer for his upcoming concert special on Netflix released just a few days later, according to Playbill.

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall will release on May 20 through Netflix and will show Platt’s September 29, 2019 performance at the iconic Manhattan venue. The performance was the final date on Platt’s concert tour last year and featured many songs from his debut album Sing To Me Instead. Platt also sang his new single, “Rain” and several covers.

“Live performance has always been my greatest love—it’s where I feel like the truest version of myself,” said Platt said in an earlier statement of his second Netflix project, after The Politician. “I cannot wait to share my music and my stories at this iconic venue in my favorite city, and I’m thrilled that this special moment will be immortalized for a wider audience. I’m so incredibly grateful to continue working with the Netflix family.”

But that’s not all. It appears that the hour-and-a-half-long concert special will also showcase an insider’s look at the iconic music hall. Viewers of the show will get a look at dressing rooms, backstage secrets, and intimate spaces within music history.

Plus, those who wish to keep the music forever won’t be locked into Netflix for the foreseeable future. Live tracks of the concert will be included in the deluxe version of Platt’s album, which will also release on May 20. The album’s new issue will also include Platt’s new singles “So Will I” and “Rain.”

So Ben Platt fans, get excited. The Netflix special and deluxe album will be dropping in just under a week!

Sources: Playbill, App