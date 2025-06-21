New Series on OUTtv Wishes You Were Queer

Just in time for Pride month and riding high on a wave of much-needed queer joy, OUTtv’s newest original series Wish You Were Queer is bringing the laughs, the feels, and the fabulous. The six-episode docu-comedy premiered May 22, 2025 on OUTtv. The series follows gay-famous besties and viral content creators Michael Henry and Tim Murray as they trade the palm-lined streets of West Hollywood for the wide-open roads of Middle America. Their mission? Convince drag royalty Trixie Mattel to produce their stand-up special—by winning hearts and hijinks along the way.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL HENRY AND TIM MURRAY

This isn’t your average travel show. Wish You Were Queer is a love letter to the unexpected places where queer joy thrives, and an ode to the resilience and hilarity of LGBTQ+ life outside the big city bubble. Through heartfelt conversations and awkwardly funny moments with locals, Tim and Michael offer up a rollicking road trip full of authentic queer connection—with plenty of detours into small-town drag bars, roadside weirdness, and spontaneous dance breaks.

And what a ride it is. From cornfields to comedy clubs, the duo’s chemistry is as infectious as their goal is absurd: land a comedy special with the help of their fairy drag-mother, Trixie Mattel. The Emmy-winning icon appears in the series as their mentor and maybe, just maybe, the key to their queer comedic dreams.

Beyond the laughs, Wish You Were Queer taps into something deeper. At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under renewed attack and queer communities in rural areas often face isolation, the series becomes an act of joyful resistance. It reminds us that queer folks are everywhere, thriving in the unlikeliest of places, and that visibility—especially with a wink and a cackle—matters.

With a behind-the-scenes team that includes executive producers Frank Spadafora and Mike Kelton, and creators who know their audience inside and out, the show radiates the authenticity of people making art—and trouble—with their best friends.

Both stars bring serious comedy chops to the table. Tim Murray is a TikTok sensation with over 10 million likes for sketches like Every Conversation in LA and Unfunny Gay Guys, and recently won The New York Queer Comedy Festival. Michael Henry, known for his razor-sharp YouTube sketches and over 70 million views, was named “A Queer Comedian to Watch” by The New York Times.

As we move through Pride season into the rest of the year, Wish You Were Queer offers something we need just as much as protest and policy: joy, levity, and the simple pleasure of watching two best friends be gay as hell on the road. It’s comedy with heart, community with glitter, and queer joy on cruise control.

We sat down for a kiki with Tim Murray, Michael Henry and Frank Spadafora to learn more about the process of making Wish You Were Queer. Here’s the full interview of the fun time!

Catch Wish You Were Queer exclusively on OUTtv.com, or through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and more in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.