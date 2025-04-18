Want to See Broadway Magic? Nico Alvino is Here to Steal the Show

The 2024-25 Broadway season is about to hit full tilt, and if you’re not already marking your calendars for the deluge of opening nights before the April 27 Tony eligibility deadline, then it’s time to start. While the likes of Jonathan Groff, Jinkx Monsoon, and the Smash ensemble are still in rehearsals, Death Becomes Her—which opened last November—has just turned up the heat with a fresh new face. And, honey, this face comes with abs. Yes, we’re talking about Nico Alvino.

Absurdly Fit and Ready for Broadway

Advertisement

If you’re wondering who to follow for some of the most jaw-dropping stage presence and a body that will make you reconsider your entire fitness routine, look no further than Alvino. The dancer announced via Instagram in early March that he was joining the Death Becomes Her company, and, frankly, we can’t breathe. We can only imagine the insane rehearsals, fitting sessions, and yes, extra gym time to make sure he’s absolutely slaying in Paul Tazewell’s slinky, sparkling costumes. We get it. We’d need to do a few hundred crunches too.

But let’s not just focus on the visual feast that is Nico Alvino. His journey to this Broadway moment has been a combination of fierce determination and immense talent. A trained dancer and performer, Nico has been honing his craft for years, taking part in numerous regional productions before making his Broadway debut. His background includes performances in various dance companies and musical theater productions, where he quickly became known for his precision, charisma, and undeniable stage presence. Now, as he steps into Death Becomes Her, his presence on stage is undeniable. From the moment he enters, you can feel the audience’s energy shift, as they are magnetically drawn to him. It’s clear that Nico is more than just a pretty face with abs—he’s a performer destined for stardom.

Big Shoes to Fill: The High Stakes of Death Becomes Her

Advertisement

But let’s talk numbers, because Death Becomes Her isn’t just eye candy for our queer little souls—it’s also a Broadway powerhouse. With a hefty $31.5 million capital investment, the show has big shoes to fill. How could it not? Death Becomes Her is based on the iconic 1992 film, which is basically camp gold with Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn pulling off some of the most outrageous performances ever. Can Broadway top that? Well, thanks to director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli, the musical pushes forward with a mix of fast-paced antics, jaw-dropping effects, and enough razzle-dazzle to make you forget you’ve been holding your breath since the curtain went up.

Nico’s role within the ensemble of Death Becomes Her serves as a reminder of the show’s commitment to not just paying homage to the film but elevating it to new heights. His performance adds a layer of contemporary polish that feels fresh, yet still grounded in the beloved camp aesthetic that made the movie so iconic.

The Nico Alvino Moment: A Star Is Born

Advertisement

Source: Nicalvinoo

There’s Alvino, who graced the stage on March 20, making his Broadway debut in style. The crowd went wild as he took his first bow flanked by leading ladies Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard. We, too, might need a minute to catch our breath after all of that star power. Alvino’s Broadway debut, though, didn’t happen overnight. He first appeared in the revival of The Music Man, starring the now-married Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Since then, he’s been biding his time, working regionally, staying in shape (and seriously—has anyone seen those abs?) and working with choreographer Josh Assor for good causes. Alvino also teamed up with Leg Up On Life to raise funds for The Trevor Project, proving he’s as dedicated to making a difference as he is to making us swoon. (We’re swooning, Nico. We’re swooning.)

A Box Office Hit in the Making

So far, Death Becomes Her has grossed nearly $25 million, which means it’s well on its way to making its investors happy and avoiding the fate of other recent Broadway flops (*we’re looking at you, Swept Away). But with all the glitter, glam, and that abs moment, it’s likely that Death Becomes Her will be around for a while—at least long enough for us to get some serious merch.

Get Ready for the Cast Album Drop

Advertisement

To keep the momentum, Death Becomes Her is dropping an original Broadway cast album on April 11. We can expect some serious vocal gymnastics from its leading ladies, including Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child fame and Christopher Siebert, who plays Ernest Menville, the role Bruce Willis made famous. Between that and Alvino’s abs making repeat appearances on stage, what more could you possibly ask for? How about more of Alvino in front of the camera?

Stage Door, Here We Come

If you haven’t already, it’s time to stage door, folks. There’s a whole lot to love about Death Becomes Her, and Nico Alvino is definitely one of the reasons why. Catch him before he takes over Broadway (and your heart) completely.