Nikocado Avocado MIA for 7 months, comes back 251 lbs lighter

Gay YouTube mukbang star Nikocado Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, posted his last video before the big reveal in February of this year. The YouTuber is known for eating insanely large amounts of popular fast food and a lot of high-calorie items on camera. According to his YouTube channel, Nikocado Avocado first joined the platform in 2014 and has now amassed nearly four million subscribers and 860 million views on YouTube alone.

After a seven-month hiatus, Nikocado Avocado uploaded his latest video on September 7, titled “Two Steps Ahead,” which has 29.5 million views as of writing. In the video, the Mukbang vlogger, wearing a panda head costume, begins by saying:

“I am always two steps ahead.” He adds, “This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life.”

He continues to narrate whilst wearing the panda head costume:

“It’s alluring, compelling, and gripping to watch these unwell, disoriented beings roam the internet in search of stories, ideas, and rivalries where they feel encouraged and engaged.”

Photo Credit: NikocadoAvocado/YouTube

Finally, before taking off the panda head, he says:

“I am the villain because I made myself one.”

The removal of the panda head revealed a noticeably leaner Nikocado Avocado. While his body was already visible in the video, the reveal of his slimmer face confirmed his weight loss. His veiled tone at the beginning of the video becomes clear addressing the online comments that were being made about him:

“Today I woke up from a very long dream, and I also woke up having lost 250lbs off of my body.” Adding, “Just yesterday, people were calling me fat and sick and boring and irrelevant. People are the most messed up creatures in the entire planet, and yet I still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone. The joke’s on you.”

After revealing his weight loss, Nikocado Avocado then proceeded to consume large amounts of jjajangmyeon or black bean noodles with his pet parrot ‘Mr. Noodles.’ On a second channel with almost one million subscribers, Nikocado Avocado posted another video, which currently has 6.5 million views, where he revealed that he has not actually made videos in two years and that he will be uploading new content on his second channel.

The social media star also shared his weight loss transformation on his Instagram page, captioning the post:

“Don’t give up.”

The mukbang star rose to prominence because of the amount of fast food he ate, but it didn’t always start out like this. When Perry first joined YouTube, he would post videos about being vegan and also ate large amounts of this. However, he abandoned this after calling out the vegan community for being “hostile.”

The mukbang vlogger is also known for selling controversial merch with phrases like, “It’s just water weight” and “I identify as skinny.”