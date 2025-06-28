Remember back in the ’90s when New Kids on the Block posters covered every teen bedroom wall, and you swore you were going to marry Jordan Knight one day? Well, buckle up, because in the year of our Lord 2025, Jordan is making those childhood dreams feel very…adult.

Currently lighting up the stage for their Las Vegas residency New Kids On The Block: The Right Stuff, Jordan Knight and the rest of the NKOTB crew — Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood — are proving they’ve still got it. And by “it,” we mean Jordan Knight in low-rise jeans, an unbuttoned shirt, chest caresses, abs on display, and full-on pelvis-thrusting choreography like he just discovered the “body roll” setting on a blender.

Who gave him the right? We’re not mad, just… stunned, flustered, and emotionally unprepared.

The viral TikTok moment (thanks to @jillicious82) sent the internet into a hilarious, horny, and slightly confused tailspin. One user summed it up perfectly:

“A hint of gay, a hint of sexy and a hint of cringe… I don’t know what to feel 😂”

Another chimed in with:

“I have backstage passes. I expect to get pregnant.”

And then there’s the brutally honest nostalgia bomb:

“9 year old me swore I was marrying this grown ass man.”

Honestly, same.

Of course, not everyone knew what to do with 55-year-old Jordan channeling his inner Magic Mike. Some felt the burn of secondhand embarrassment, others blessed him for keeping the fantasy alive. And in true internet fashion, the comments section became a shrine to midlife thirst and chaotic praise:

“Someone needs to tell him it’s ok to button his shirt now.”



“Won’t be me.”



“Believe me if I look like that at 50 I’d be rocking it too.”



“It’s for the blockheads, you wouldn’t get it. That’s ok!”

And perhaps the most supportive comment of all:

“Jordan, don’t listen to the haters! I bet most of their husbands don’t come close to how great you look!!!”

Honestly, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

I can’t get over Jordan’s cute facial expressions in this clip. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/5jiQLJTn5a — 💎Stacy💎- Donnie Girl (@treasure_nkotb) June 24, 2025

So here’s to Jordan Knight — living his best Las Vegas fantasy, serving pelvis realness, and reminding us that boy bands never die, they just evolve into glittery, gyrating silver foxes. Just make sure to stretch first, king. We don’t want any pulled muscles. (Unless it’s ours from laughing and screaming.)

@nkotbofficial Maybe we might sound crazy, but we can’t wait for you to hear the STEP BY STEP – 35TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM, out June 13th! 🤖❤️ ♬ Baby, I Believe In You – New Kids On The Block

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be rewatching that video for “research purposes.”