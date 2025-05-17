Noah Lamanna Talks Acting, Identity, and Breaking Boundaries

Toronto-based actor Noah Lamanna is having a breakout year by appearing in not one, but two major series premieres.

First up, they joined the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us for its highly anticipated second season, debuting last month. Lamanna steps into the role of Kat, Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) ex-girlfriend – a character whose emotional history offers new insight into Ellie’s complex past and deepens the series’ exploration of love, identity, and survival in a world forever changed by a deadly fungal outbreak.

Adapted from the beloved video game by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is set 20 years after a pandemic collapses civilization and turns its victims into monstrous hosts. Season two, based on the 2020 sequel game, picks up five years after season one’s events and promises even more gripping storytelling and layered characters.

Lamanna will also appear in season three of Netflix’s hit dramedy Ginny & Georgia (premiering June 5), playing Tris – a brainy, skateboarding peer tutor and close confidant of Marcus and Silver. With credits that include Let the Right One In, Dream Scenario, The Umbrella Academy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lamanna is carving out a space for authentic, emotionally resonant storytelling across genres.

Instinct recently caught up with the artist to talk more about their recent projects and expanding queer representation, as well as their enduring passion for performance and how their nonbinary identity continues to influence the stories they tell – both on screen and behind the camera.

Check out the full video interview below.

