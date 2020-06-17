‘Noah’s Arc’ To Return For An Anniversary Special!

Noah’s Arc is returning! At least, for an anniversary special.

To honor the 15-year mark since the show’s debut in 2005, some of LOGO’s Noah’s Arc cast are returning to see what the characters are doing during COVID-19 and the current #BlackLivesMatter protests. The special will be called Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t get messages, tweets, DM’s and emails from the huge NOAH’S ARC fanbase saying how much they love & miss the show and begging for a reboot,” says show created Patrik-Ian Polk. “While we’ve all struggled to stay sane during these stressful and trying times, the cast and I wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for all the love we continue to receive from the fans as well as address what’s going on in the country.”

The show will air on July 5, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST with Darryl Stephens, Rodney Chester Christian Vincent, and Doug Spearman returning as Noah, Alex, Ricky, and Chance (respectively). Along with sponsors Gilead, GLAAD, and Impulse DC, Patrik-Ian Polk Entertainment will premiere the reunion episode through Patrik-Ian Polk entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

In addition, this reunion special will also work as a fundraiser for several non-profit organizations supporting the Black LGBTQ community such as the Birmingham AIDS Outreach, CASA Ruby, G.L.I.T.S. (Gays & Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society), In The Meantime Men’s Group, LGBT Detroit, Mobilizing Out Brothers Initiative (MOBI), and the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

But for those unaware, what is Noah’s Arc? Back in the early 2000s, Noah’s Arc stood among the titans of queer tv programming. It ran around the same time as Will & Grace, Queer As Folk (Canada), and The L Word. Though, Noah’s Arc ran for a much shorter time span of two seasons within one year. Thankfully, Noah’s Arc got a movie titled Noah’s Arc: Jumping The Broom in 2008.

The show was centered on a queer community often underserved by those other tv mainstays: Black and Latino gay men. Specifically, Noah’s Arc followed a Los Angeles man named Noah Nicholson and his friends as they experienced many issues in their community: gay dating/marriage, gay parenthood, HIV/AIDS, gay-bashing, and more.

Again, the show, which originally aired on the Logo channel, was canceled just short of its year mark and with only 17 episodes under its belt. But, it remained a cult classic. Part of that is due to it being the only US show to focus on Black & Latino queer people, that is until Pose came around.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the magic that has stuck itself in the hearts of many Noah’s Arc fans to this day, check out Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles on July 5 on YouTube or Facebook.