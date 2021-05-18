Now Caitlyn Jenner’s Mocking Other Transwomen?

She just keeps getting worse.

The self-hate and MAGA-group attention-seeking is LOUD in Caitlyn Jenner. After the public learned that Jenner was considering running for California governor, many wondered what she could be thinking. Would anyone vote for Jenner in the growly crowded race? It seems Jenner thought so, and she was specifically vying for the MAGA vote. And one of Jenner’s recent social media posts was an attempt at just that. But, it also gained the absolute disgust of fellow trans people.

The former reality star reposted a set of pictures shared by Donald Trump Jr. on her Instagram account. Jr.’s post celebrated Jenner while mocking Dr. Rachel Levine. Levine is the Assistant Secretary of Health in the Biden Administration and became the first openly transgender Senate confirmation. You’d think Jenner would celebrate such a historic win for transgender people. But no, she’d rather support Jr’s joke about her. Specifically, the joke was, “It seems to hold true no matter what!!!! Conservative girls are just better looking… maybe that’s why the libs are always outraged for no reason.”

Almost immediately, Jenner received backlash for sharing Donald Trump Jr.’s post.

“Bullying and making fun of your Trans Sisters will not bring you peace or help you gain acceptance with Cis people,” wrote one Twitter user. “They are using you, not lifting you up.”

Queer writer Charlotte Clymer also chimed in on the situation by tweeting, “I’m not posting the transphobic meme shared by @Caitlyn_Jenner for obvious reasons, but I will say it’s unsurprising that Jenner would resort to mocking the looks of other trans women for political points. She’s an unremarkable coward who hides behind remarkable privilege.”

Hi @Caitlyn_Jenner, Bullying and making fun of your Trans Sisters will not bring you peace or help you gain acceptance with Cis people. They are using you, not lifting you up. I hope you can have empathy and see the damage you are causing your own Trans community. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/OKcDqflevk — Lucy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@QueerQueen89) May 17, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner is essentially bullying a fellow trans woman. Not to mention, Sec Levine will probably get antisemitic harassment over this Bc she’s jewish. https://t.co/vYmfXzcFpP — Peter Fox 🟣 (@thatpeterfox) May 17, 2021

Actress Alexandra Billings responded to Caitlyn Jenner on Instagram with a poignant message on the issue. Billings says that Jenner sharing the meme “says volumes about both your self hatred and your blatant transphobia.”

“I know this rage. I lived with it for years and it is still a cacophony of voices that haunt me,” Billings added. “But I am not running for a public office and I am not a self proclaimed ‘role model’.”

Billings continued, “You’re in a spiral of spiritual chaos and your search for admiration and public approval is just as transparent as your egocentric, pseudo-Republican, rich, white, privileged lifestyle you flaunt, pretending to be some sort of everyday citizen caring about everyday events.”

“With your private airplane hanger full of lies and your million dollar shoes, you have as much in common with us, as we do with you,” the actress wrote. “It isn’t your Transness people are bothered by, it’s your behavior as a human, Caitlyn. Your profound need to be liked is sadly backfiring.”

Caitlyn Jenner only received 6% support for her campaign in a recent poll. So I can rest easy knowing she has pretty much no chance of winning.#SayNoToJenner — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) May 16, 2021

It seems that Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign continues to get worse and worse. Not only is she ostracizing and offending transgender voters, but it looks like she’s not gaining any conservative voters either. According to the Los Angeles Times, Jenner received only 6% of Californian’s support in a recent UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll. And reports say even Jenner’s sons don’t want her to run!

So it seems Alexandra Billings is correct. Caitlyn Jenner’s incessant need to be liked is backfiring BIG TIME. And if she continues to ostracize herself by mocking fellow trans people, who knows where she’ll be by the end of this.