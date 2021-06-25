NYC’s Health Experts Recommend Gloryholes & Safe Orgies?

The New York City Department of Health’s sex guidelines are back. They’re giving us very realistic and honest advice on how to have sex while also protecting ourselves from the coronavirus and its growing variants.

In the latest update and guidelines for safe sex during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NYC Health Department is urging citizens to be safe and creative as they “make it kinky.”

“Make it kinky,” they recommended. “Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face-to-face contact.”

This is the second time that the city’s health department has suggested people use gloryholes to engage in sex. The first time happened in June of last year. In fact, the NYC Health Department almost copied their suggestion from last year word-for-word. Though, the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control also recommended the use of gloryholes last summer. So, it seems health experts are VERY pro-gloryholes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NYC Health Department also rose to the task of being realistic with people’s sexual actions this coming summer. The health experts said that despite recommending that people “avoid sex parties,” they understand that people will go anyway. They then recommended getting vaccinated to anyone who plans to engage in “get-togethers with large groups; have group sex, multiple sex partners or sex with people you do not know.” They also suggested that people “pick larger, more open and well-ventilated spaces,” if they join any orgies.

But what about the concern around rimming that sprung up after COVID-19 was found in feces last year? Well, the new educated opinion is to be mindful but aware that the risk is low.

As the Health Department wrote, “the risk of spreading the virus through feces (poop) is thought to be low, though the virus has been found in the feces of people who have COVID-19. Research is needed to know if the virus can spread through sexual activities involving oral contact with feces (such as rimming).”

They then suggested engaging in safe sex while doing oral or rimming. “Using condoms and dental dams to reduce contact with saliva, semen or feces during oral or anal sex or rimming,” they wrote.

Lastly, the DOH highly recommends that people wash up and use disinfecting sanitizer before and after having sex. Don’t be like those guys who never wash their balls.

Source: NYC DOH, New York Post,