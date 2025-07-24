Why You Shouldn’t Miss Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend This August

Looking for the perfect late-summer escape with sun, sand, and an ocean of sexy bears? Mark your calendar for August 20–24, because Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend is calling your name. Many a summer tradition has been going to Maine for summer camp as a kid, a trip with the family, or to just get away from city life to relax and recharge. Now, as adults, we get to choose our families, our destinations, and our type of fun.

This August, we’re going to choose Maine once again, but for different reasons. Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend, it’s not just a party; it’s going to be a community celebration wrapped in beach vibes and packed with nonstop events designed to bring people together.

Ogunquit Beach Please

First of all, let’s talk setting. Ogunquit is a dreamy coastal village where queer joy isn’t just accepted—it’s celebrated. The town itself is walkable, picturesque, and wonderfully gay-friendly. If you’ve never been to Ogunquit before, get ready to fall in love with one of the best beach towns in the nation (Ogunquit named a best beach town in the US. Here’s why), and if you have been to OGT before, prepare to be welcomed home once again. During Beach Bear Weekend, it’ll be a fur-filled paradise, with bears, cubs, otters, and admirers gathering for a long weekend of sun, sweat, and shirtless hugs all wrapped up in a New England beach town picture-perfect escape.

Beach, Party, Eat, Dance, Sleep, Repeat

Ever since I’ve been coming to Ogunquit, do I dare say for the past 25+ years, I’ve loved the way the small town blends laid-back beach hangs with an energetic nightlife. This summer’s Ogunquit trip will be different as the Ogunquit Bears have put together an awesome extended weekend full of fun, fur, and friends.

You can start your morning lounging by the waves with new friends, grab lunch at one of the local LGBTQ+-friendly restaurants (wristband holders get sweet discounts during the weekend), and then get ready for a lineup of events that range from cheeky to wild.

Expect everything from poolside socials to sunny tea dances and all-night clubbing. Here are just a few highlighted events to get you excited:

Beach Bear Weekend Highlights:

Opening Night Welcome Party – Kick things off with dancing, drinks, and mingling at Mainestreet.

Bear Beach Meetups – Daily hangouts on Ogunquit’s stunning beach. Don’t forget the SPF (and your speedo).

Bears & Boys Glow Ball – Let loose in one of New England’s best dance rooms for a high-energy furry fun night.

Bear Tea Dances – Afternoon bops with big energy, great DJs, and packed dance floors.

Raffle Drawings & Local Discounts – Wristband holders get access to amazing prizes and sweet deals at LGBTQ+-owned shops, bars, and restaurants.

All events and information can be found at ogunquitbears.com , and keep checking back as more events may be added.

It’s All in the Wrist

Getting a Beach Bear wristband is basically your passport to the weekend. It grants you free or discounted access to nearly all events and enters you into raffles for prizes from local businesses. Plus, proceeds support Out Maine, a nonprofit dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth—so you’re partying for a cause.

Some events will be bears only while others will be a bear soup with fellow bears, a dash Ogunquit visitors, and helping of locals. The Bear Weekend bracelets are free but… some events may have a charge, tickets need to be purchased, etc, so make sure to check the events list and links. And that’s a great thing about the weekend as you can choose your own adventure as to which events you want to attend or you can just soak up the rays and the boys by the beach or poolside.

Which Bear Den Will Be Yours?

You’re going to want to stay the night, nights, for the weekend, for the week! Where to rest your bear bare bones? Instinct has had the great pleasure of sleeping around town, we mean staying at some great places in Ogunquit. The Host Inns are all part of OGT Inns, a family of inns and condos that are all perfectly located in this more than walkable village. Check out ogunquitbears.com/where-to-stay or the image below to be able to view all six options and descriptions, with the Abalonia Inn being the main host inn. Investigate the descriptions as we see one is a Queen Anne Victorian, another with a restaurant on site, one a little more cruisy, and one with a bear cave?

Where to Cut a Bear Rug?

The heart of gay Ogunquit is its people. But if you needed to put a place with the acceptance, you would need to acknowledge Mainestreet Ogunquit as not only the center of town, but the meeting place of the gays. The town’s iconic gay venue with multiple bars, decks, and dance floors has been a place of celebration for the queer community of Maine, New England, and beyond. We remember meeting Mr Gay Australia there once.

We have spent many a tea dance there piling up the empty rum buckets, rung in the new year, lost pieces of our Halloween costumes (but not our dignity, maybe) in the dance room, taken in shows like Coco Peru, Edie the Entertainer, Mommy Queerest, Miss Ritchfield, Broadway GIves Back, Dueling Drag Divas, Wigfest, Sinners Ball, Military Ball, Men’s Events, Women’s Events, and so much more.

Bears Assemble!

Whether you’re a seasoned bear weekender or a first-timer looking for a friendly crowd, this event strikes that perfect balance of playful and welcoming. You’ll meet people from all over the country, dance your butt off, soak in some rays, and leave feeling recharged by community connection.

So don’t wait until summer slips away. Pack your tank tops, beach towels, and maybe a jockstrap or two, and head to Ogunquit this August. It’s more than just a vacation—it’s a celebration of who you are, surrounded by people who get it.

Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend! See You There!