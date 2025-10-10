Before You Hibernate, Save the Date. Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend 2026

In late August, Ogunquit, Maine, found itself at the center of something extraordinary. The inaugural Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend made a splash in 2025, transforming the quaint coastal town into a vibrant hub for the bear community — a celebration of body positivity, friendship, and seaside pride.

Now, with paws still sandy and spirits high, the organizers are already preparing for the 2nd Annual Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend, returning August 26–30, 2026. If last year’s debut was any indication, this year’s festivities promise to be even furrier, friendlier, and more fabulous.

A First-Year Success Story

The 2025 launch was a resounding success. Bears, cubs, otters, and admirers from across New England and beyond flocked to Ogunquit’s scenic shoreline to relax, connect, and dance the weekend away.

Local inns, restaurants, and galleries rolled out the red carpet — many offering exclusive deals and hosting themed events that made the town feel like one big, inclusive party. From “Beareoke” to the Bear & Boys Glow Ball, the event schedule was as diverse and dynamic as the community it celebrated.

Even Ogunquit’s natural beauty played its part: mornings on the Marginal Way, afternoons on the beach, and evenings that glowed with laughter, lights, and pride.

“We wanted to create a weekend that felt like Ogunquit itself — warm, welcoming, and full of heart,” the organizers shared on their official site.

We at Instinct Magazine loved promoting the event (Sun, Fur, & Fun. Bear Weekend in Ogunquit, Maine. Will You Be There?) while working with the organizers and along side BearWorld Magazine to help put Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend on the national LGBTQ+ map, drawing attention from those who had never before thought of Maine as a bear destination.

You can head over to the Ogunquit Bears website for a great gallery of pics.

Bear Hugs by the Sea: Ogunquit’s Newest LGBTQ+ Tradition Roars into Year Two

What’s Next: Building Year Two

As the team gears up for 2026, the focus is on expanding what worked — and adding new reasons to visit. Expect a fresh lineup of themed dances, outdoor adventures, and community-driven gatherings that showcase Ogunquit’s inclusive charm.

Keep an eye on the Ogunquit Bears website for official announcements, ticket information, and accommodation packages. Local businesses are already on board, planning creative partnerships and events to make the second annual weekend even more memorable.

This is more than just another gay beach getaway — it’s a growing movement celebrating the beauty of community and connection in one of New England’s most picturesque coastal towns.

Why Ogunquit?

Known for its pristine beaches, thriving arts scene, and LGBTQ+ history, Ogunquit has long been a beloved queer escape. With the addition of Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend, the town adds yet another reason for the community to gather, celebrate, and be seen.

Why we also like Ogunquit – it’s like no other place. And this event/weekend was a refreshing addition to the bear week/end offerings. It was for all the bears of all ages, all levels of bear body-ness, and the chasers were in attendance, too.

Other bear events and destinations, they have changed over the years, many have become more of a party place of predominantly muscle bears, prices of attendance of multiple events have become costly, and the destination has not kept up with the quality of dining the bears and the gays come to expect and desire. I’ve stopped going to many bear events as the traditional bears that attend tell me they feel left out and not as welcome as they used to.

So pack your swim trunks, your tank tops, and your bear pride — because Ogunquit’s ready to roar again.

Plan Your Trip

📅 When: August 26–30, 2026



📍 Where: Ogunquit, Maine



🌐 Learn more & book your stay: ogunquitbears.com

What’s great about booking now is that the host hotels are aiming to be ALL BEARS. A core of them have been blocked off for this event so you’ll be around your fellow bears staying together at some of the best inns in Ogunquit. So book early and sleep with the bears!

Follow and Learn More:

🐾 Ogunquit Bears Official Website



📸 Instagram @ogtbears



📘 Facebook @ogtbears1

Here’s a small selection of my own images from the weekend.

Hope to see you all next year! I made the trip up from Fort Lauderdale and had a blast!