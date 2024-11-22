Oliver Stark has gone viral in recent episodes of 9-1-1 due to the intense and dramatic twists involving his character, Buck, and Tommy, played by Lou Ferrigno Jr., in Season 8. More recently, Stark was in hot waters where his comments on Buck and Tommy’s break-up and wanting to explore Buck’s sexuality through dating was taken out of context.

will never get over how good oliver’s acting was here. the confusion, the nervousness, the wonder. oliver stark the actor that you are <3 pic.twitter.com/yV75LUHBmS — lisa 💘 | mankisser buck truther (@buckprotector) May 11, 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @tmdrcke

RELATED: Why Did Oliver Stark Get Backlash Over His 911 Comments? Discover the Full Story

This time Stark talks about the highs and lows of season 8, what’s next for Buck, and whether there’s a chance for he and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) to explore a possible romantic future together after being best of friends for years. Early on in season 7, Stark shared that he was set on playing Buck as bisexual regardless of how his storyline was going to unfold during the season; whether through stolen glances or just simply giving out a vibe. Thankfully, show runner Tim Minear had the same idea for Stark’s character–hence, the bisexual storyline in season 7-8.

Advertisement

RELATED: Oliver Stark gives spoilers after his character came out as bisexual in 9-1-1

The 33-year-old British actor also shared how finally portraying a queer character on the series helped him connect with Buck on a deeper level. Stark’s character has long been the subject of fan speculation, with die-hard viewers theorizing that Buck is part of the LGBTQ+ community and passionately shipping him with Ryan Guzman’s character, Eddie. Fans have even coined the nickname ‘Buddie’ for the duo, showing their enthusiasm for a potential romance. However, Oliver candidly addressed what the future holds for Team ‘Buddie’ and whether their friendship might evolve into something more romantic:

“It is a subject I try and tiptoe carefully around… I do understand how important it is for some people, and at the end of the day, I don’t know where the story is gonna go. I can only really speak on Buck so I tread carefully.”

Advertisement

buddie mitski me and my husband edit evan buck buckley eddie diaz oliver stark ryan guzman pic.twitter.com/5a2ZSYMtC2 — @hensbuckley (@egot4ostark) August 22, 2024

Advertisement

RELATED: “9-1-1 Star Oliver Stark Breaks Silence on Controversial Same-Sex Kiss”

The actor was recently in hot water for speaking about Buck’s sexuality where his comments about Buck dating around after his breakup with Tomyy were taken out of context. He even had to apologize for his comments when he said:

“Hashtag Let Buck F–k,” because I do think he should go out and have some fun. I think he deserves it. He should figure some things out and see what he likes.” Adding, “Buck is bisexual, so we’ll go guy, guy, girl, girl, guy, guy … I don’t know, maybe that wouldn’t work on this show.”

anyways hey guys buck was canonically attracted to eddie here (as if we didn’t know that already) god bles you oliver stark pic.twitter.com/CJ8e8FEn6z — tess ☆ (@nebuIastarlight) April 24, 2024

Advertisement

RELATED: Is Hottie Oliver Stark Team Buddie? The ‘9-1-1’ Actor Spills the Tea!

Oliver was given another opportunity to expound on his comments more by sharing that he is “not tying his sexuality to anybody else.” He means to say that there is no certainty of Buck ending up with either Eddie or Tommy, and that each of those characters also have their own stories within the show. Should he end up with either of the men, then Stark says, “I’m here for wherever the story goes. And I just hope the audience feels satisfied with wherever the ending is.”

Advertisement

oliver stark: i think the best relationships are ones that have a slow burn element, i want there to be some longing involved pic.twitter.com/CIJFasm46Z — nic 🥔 (@buckedpotato) November 3, 2024

RELATED: Are We Getting a Gay Romance between ‘9-1-1’ Hotties Ryan Guzman & Oliver Stark?

Whether ‘Buddie’ evolves into a slow-burn romance or remains a deep platonic bond is something fans will have to wait and see as the story continues to unfold. New episodes of 9-1-1 are out on Thursday at 8|7c on ABC or you can stream on Hulu.

Source: Pink News