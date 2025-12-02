Omar Apollo Gets Real About His Heartbreak: “I Begged” For Two Years

Omar Apollo’s love life is officially the gift that keeps on giving—and we’re not just talking about his music. In a recent chat with Butt magazine, the queer artist laid it all out, spilling the tea on his 2022 breakup that inspired his heart-wrenching debut album Ivory. Think of it like an emotional rollercoaster—minus the seatbelt.

Apollo Gets Real About Heartbreak: No Shame in Begging for Love

“I’ve had lovers, but not a relationship,” Apollo casually dropped, confirming that post-split, he’s been keeping things, uh, “light” on the romance front. No full-blown, boyfriend-status relationships since 2022—just a whole lot of feelings. But here’s where it gets juicy: despite the breakup, Apollo wasn’t just moving on like a pro. Nope, he was on his knees, begging for his ex back. “I begged and begged and begged,” he confessed, no shame in his game. “I still don’t have shame. At all.”

So, how did he feel being on his knees (metaphorically, of course) for his ex? “I made a whole sad-ass album with no resolve about that situation,” he mused. And if you’ve listened to Ivory, you know exactly what that means—an album that’s as emotionally potent as a double shot of espresso… served with a side of heartbreak. Apollo admits that performing these songs over and over was like getting a front-row seat to his own misery: “When you perform these songs over and over again, they get locked into your body, and then you’re just living in sadness. I don’t want to live like that anymore.”

The Grind of Fame + Heartbreak

While we’ve all had our moments of mourning over a lost love (guilty!), it’s refreshing to hear someone so candid about the emotional wreckage. And get this: even during a show at Madison Square Garden—yes, the Madison Square Garden—he was crying in the bathroom right before his set. That’s the real talk we need! “I had to do shows, shows, shows, make money here, make money there. It fucked me up,” he admitted. But hey, the grind doesn’t stop just because your heart is in pieces, right?

Creating with Purpose

But as we all know, the show must go on—and it’s clear Apollo’s music is evolving. He’s not rushing out another album just for the sake of it. “I can make music all day, but I want it to mean something,” he said. No more half-baked tracks for the sake of streaming numbers. Apollo’s moving forward with purpose and integrity. And honestly? We love to see it.

Exes Who Inspired More Than Just Sad Songs

Of course, he’s not the only artist who’s turned a bad breakup into an entire musical genre. If you’ve ever wondered who else uses their exes as inspiration (and potentially therapy), here’s a roundup of diss tracks and yearning bangers that give Ivory a run for its money.

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley’s “Flowers” is basically the anthem for anyone who’s ever tried to turn their heartbreak into a self-love victory lap. “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” Oof. And let’s not forget the symbolic dance moves in the video, which were totally a dig at her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sorry, Liam—but it looks like Miley’s flourishing without you.

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” and “good 4 u”

Olivia gave us all the emotional breakdowns we could ever need with her Sour album. “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt” from “drivers license” had us all clutching our pearls. You know it’s a full-on breakup meltdown when the ex moves on so fast and gets a new girl who’s so much older than you. The tea in “good 4 u” is just as steamy. “Well good for you I guess you moved on really easily,” she sings, and honestly, we’ve never felt so seen.

Joshua Bassett – “Crisis,” “Set Me Free,” “Secret”

You thought Olivia had the monopoly on breakup anthems? Think again. Joshua Bassett dropped his own EP in response to Olivia’s drivers license, and boy, did it have some spicy lyrics. “Half the shit you’re saying’s only half-true,” he sings in “Crisis.” Drama alert! And “Set Me Free” sounds like his own personal plea for release from the media circus. We’ll take all the emotional chaos you’ve got, Joshua.

The Weeknd – “Call Out My Name”

When The Weeknd sings, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” we know he’s not just talking about splitting the fries. This song, believed to be about Selena Gomez, is pure emotional desperation—and a perfect soundtrack for when your ex moves on to their ex again. The Weeknd went all in, and honestly, we respect it.

Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”

Little Mix was basically the queen of breakup empowerment with “Shout Out to My Ex.” A little salty? Sure. A little petty? Absolutely. But as Perrie Edwards belts, “This is a shout out to my ex / Heard he in love with some other chick,” it’s clear there’s no love lost. Zayn even got a tattoo of Perrie’s face while they were together—only to have it covered up after their split. Talk about closure.

Disclaimer: The following diss songs and theories about their inspirations are based on public speculation and fan theories. While these songs are often believed to be about specific exes, none of the artists have officially confirmed who their tracks are about. These interpretations are simply fun theories that have been widely discussed in the media and among fans. Enjoy the gossip, but remember: it’s all just speculation!

Final Thoughts: Time to Spill Your Heart Out

These breakup anthems remind us that music is one of the best ways to turn a shattered heart into a piece of art. Whether it’s begging for an ex to come back (Omar Apollo, we see you), calling out your ex’s nonsense (hello, Little Mix), or dancing it out like Miley, music lets us say what we can’t always say in person.

So now we’re curious… What are your favorite diss or yearning songs for exes? Got a track that gets you through your heartbreak? Or maybe one that made you fist-pump like you’re in your own personal revenge movie? Let us hear it in the comments. Share your own breakup anthems, and let’s all keep healing (and vibing) together.

Source: Buzzfeed and Butt