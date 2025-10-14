Omar Apollo Talks About Getting Naked in Queer and We’re Here for It

Omar Apollo is out here doing everything — from Grammy-nominated hits to sizzling up the big screen with a role in the spicy, unapologetically queer film Queer. And when we say “sizzling,” we mean it literally: Apollo’s jaw-dropping, full-frontal scene with Daniel Craig had fans everywhere gasping for air. It’s not every day you see a star unapologetically owning their sexuality in such a powerful way — but then again, Omar Apollo isn’t your average artist.

As a proud gay man, Apollo’s role in Queer feels like the perfect marriage of art and identity. And guess what? He had this moment manifested before the cameras even started rolling.

“I’ve always wanted to do that! I always told myself that if I were to do a sex scene nude, it would be with Luca [Guadagnino] and a hot cast. That just came right in front of me on the desk and I was like, ‘Damn, I gotta do it now!’ I promised myself,” Apollo shares with PRIDE. (Can we all just take a moment to appreciate his confidence and energy?)

When you’re Omar Apollo, the world becomes your stage. Whether he’s taking over the charts with his smooth, sultry music or tearing it up on the silver screen, he’s always bringing that signature queer energy. And don’t even get him started on his work ethic.

“I’m working hard every day. That’s all I do really,” he says. “I wake up, maybe go get some coffee, go on a swim, and then go make music. That’s it!” Yep, that’s right — while the rest of us are trying to squeeze in a workout between Netflix binges, Omar’s out here living his best life, creating music, staying zen, and still looking like a million bucks.

But wait, there’s more — because it wouldn’t be an Omar Apollo moment without a dose of humor. Last week, he was spotted at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood celebrating National PrEP Day, and let’s just say, he had some very ambitious plans for his next career moves.

“I’m trying to get big ass titties and shoulders. You know when people wear the football s**t? I want to be that in real life!” Apollo joked, totally unbothered and proving that, yes, he’s got both the looks and the personality to match. We’re here for this new Apollo transformation — bring on the football gear!

What makes Omar Apollo so magnetic, though, is that he’s more than just a hot body and a killer sense of humor. As a queer artist, he’s out here taking up space in the music industry and on screen, doing it on his own terms. He’s not just a trend; he’s creating history. So if you thought he was just a chart-topping musician — think again. This is a man on a mission to live authentically, boldly, and without apology.

The best part? He’s just getting started. Buckle up, because if anyone knows how to keep us on our toes, it’s Omar Apollo.

