Omar, Jamie, and Joe: Three Reasons the Gays Are Having a Moment

Omar Rudberg, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Joe Alwyn are setting our Instagram feeds, Twitter timelines, and TikTok ‘For You’ pages ablaze in 2025. If you haven’t noticed yet, here’s the scoop: they’re serving up exactly what we didn’t know we needed—whether it’s sizzling hotel shots, skirt-and-pearls ensembles, or flexed torsos on horseback. This trio is pure chaos, and we’re all here for it. Here’s why the gays (and the world) are loving their latest moves.

Omar Rudberg: Shirtless, Smoldering, and Full of Mystique

First up, Omar Rudberg. The Swedish singer and actor has got a thing or two up his sleeve (and frankly, out of his sleeve, too). To celebrate his 27th birthday, Omar posted a series of shirtless pics on his Instagram story, and let’s just say… his abs aren’t the only thing that got fans buzzing. In these revealing snaps, he’s lounging in a hotel room, casually letting the camera catch him in a full “I’m too hot to care” pose, a breakfast spread serving as the perfect backdrop to his fit physique. The guy’s radiant, even if he’s not directly posing for the pics. And honestly, the gays immediately took notice.

Fans, including the usual speculation experts, couldn’t help but wonder: Who’s taking these pictures? Rumors have swirled around Omar’s frequent collaborator and close friend, Edvin Ryding (aka his Young Royals co-star), fueling all sorts of delightful theories. Could this be the soft launch of a relationship? Well, considering the recent tour moments where Edvin was seen holding Omar from behind (and yes, that did send the gays into a complete spiral), it wouldn’t be surprising.

But of course, Omar, true to his free-spirited nature, has shied away from labels—he’s just here to live his best life. As he told Attitude, “I’m a guy; that’s my identity. I’m just myself, and I’m open for what the world and the universe bring me.” We don’t know if that’s code for I’m open to more shirtless pics, but honestly, we’re not mad if it is.

Jamie Campbell Bower: Skirt, Pearls, and Absolute Icon Energy

Now, let’s move on to Jamie Campbell Bower—who, by the way, was already a walking meme from the moment he stepped into that pleated leather skirt at the Stranger Things season finale premiere. Chef’s kiss. We know Jamie for his chilling portrayal of Henry Creel/Vecna in the beloved Netflix series, but lately, he’s been giving us something much hotter than sinister stares and creepy villain energy. This time, Jamie’s fashion game had us all reconsidering our wardrobes. He turned up in a look that screamed: I am confident, stylish, and I’m not afraid to break boundaries.

In his all-black ensemble—complete with tights, an oversized blazer, and a satin shirt—he paired his audacious outfit with a pearl necklace and dangly earrings. Yes, you read that right. The entire internet has been thirsting over this ensemble. And it’s not just that the look is serving major “gender is a construct” vibes (it is), but his total confidence in wearing it is what sealed the deal. His viral six-second video on X/Twitter hit over 13 million views (and likely many more since this article was written).

The outfit sparked a whole new wave of interest around Jamie, with some wondering if he might be trans, but as he’s clarified, this look is simply a statement. “Clothes do not have gender,” he declared through his outfit, and the gays? We are loving it. Jamie has officially proven that gender-fluid fashion is not just for the runway—it’s for everyone, and he’s leading the charge.

Joe Alwyn: Flexing His New Glow-Up

Last but certainly not least, Joe Alwyn. If you don’t know the name yet, you surely know the face. Joe—of “I’m with Taylor Swift, but am I? Who knows” fame—has been stepping into the spotlight on his own, and the results are as steamy as they are unexpected.

Joe is the latest cover star of GQ Germany’s Men of the Year issue for 2025, and it’s safe to say he’s showing the world a whole new side of himself. These shots? Hotter than a summer day in a sauna. We see him on horseback, flexing his glistening torso, serving us that mix of “serious actor” and “I could have been a model if I wanted to” energy. This photoshoot marks a moment of glow-up greatness for Joe, who’s been living under the radar for a while but is now turning heads with his new, chiseled, and shirtless vibe. Honestly, if this was the only thing he did this year, it would have been enough.

What makes Joe’s glow-up especially intriguing is that it feels like it’s happening on his own terms. He’s not playing by any of the usual Hollywood rules, and we love a guy who can strip down and own it without apology. The fact that the photos are going viral tells us that Joe Alwyn’s glow-up is just the beginning of what’s sure to be an exciting next chapter.

Conclusion: Gays Have Absolutely Won

So, what do we have here? A trio of undeniably hot men who are doing more than just giving us eye candy—they’re redefining how we look at fashion, relationships, and self-expression. Omar, Jamie, and Joe are all proving that confidence and self-love are what truly make someone irresistible.

From Omar’s casual shirtless post to Jamie’s boundary-pushing outfit to Joe’s sexy photoshoot that’s got the world swooning, these guys are not just popular—they’re icons in the making. And as for us? We’ll continue to appreciate them from the sidelines, offering all the thirsty reactions we can muster. Keep doing your thing, fellas—we’re here for it.

No labels, no limits, just love and hotness. That’s the kind of world we want to live in.