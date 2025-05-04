Orville Peck + Bear Week In Sitges + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with country star Orville Peck, who offered a view of his
manspread dressing room on Broadway at Cabaret.
Facundo Rodriguez leaned into the weekend:
Sterling Walker found his leather tribe in Los Angeles:
Levi Conely explored ‘surreal’ Sedona:
Alejo Ospina dressed for the weather:
Josh Mair kept it wet:
Emerson Silva got ready for Bear Week in Sitges:
Serg Orrell knows the power of the profile:
Nick Mascardo got his gamer on:
Silvio Morrissey beached it in Brazil:
Rodiney Santiago swam with the sharks:
Kevin Davis showed off his latest cover:
Ramon Ventura struck a pose:
Elliott Norris threw down some calories at Barry’s in Atlanta:
DoberBoy Bruce is a pro at taking selfies with his dad (click to play adorbs video):