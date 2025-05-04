Orville Peck + Bear Week In Sitges + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with country star Orville Peck, who offered a view of his manspread dressing room on Broadway at Cabaret.

Facundo Rodriguez leaned into the weekend:

Sterling Walker found his leather tribe in Los Angeles:

Levi Conely explored ‘surreal’ Sedona:

Alejo Ospina dressed for the weather:

Josh Mair kept it wet:

Emerson Silva got ready for Bear Week in Sitges:

Serg Orrell knows the power of the profile:

Nick Mascardo got his gamer on:

Silvio Morrissey beached it in Brazil:

Rodiney Santiago swam with the sharks:

Kevin Davis showed off his latest cover:

Ramon Ventura struck a pose:

Elliott Norris threw down some calories at Barry’s in Atlanta:

DoberBoy Bruce is a pro at taking selfies with his dad (click to play adorbs video):