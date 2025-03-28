Orville Peck’s PAPER Photoshoot: Nude, Bold, and Ready for Broadway

Country’s mysterious heartthrob, Orville Peck, took the internet by storm in 2024 with a jaw-dropping nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine. No, you didn’t dream it: Orville, the man behind the signature mask and those hauntingly beautiful melodies, stripped it all down in front of the camera. What followed was a flurry of reactions, and the man himself—well, he’s just here for the ride.

In a candid conversation on Logo TV with Johnny Sibilly (yes, Queer as Folk‘s Johnny!), Orville confessed to the chaos that erupted once those sultry, skin-baring images went live. When asked about the blow-up of messages that followed the shoot, he gave a one-word answer: “Bananas.” And let’s be real, it was bananas—though not in the way you might expect from your typical “thirsty” DMs.

Advertisement

“I probably shouldn’t say this because now my inbox is going to be f***ed up,” Orville laughed, “but I don’t get very many, what I feel are thirsty, disrespectful DMs.” Instead, the Dead of Night crooner’s DMs are flooded with heartfelt messages from fans—especially the queer community—thanking him for the music and representation he offers in the country scene. His unexpected reaction? “So it was a new experience.”

RELATED: Orville Peck Takes His Face Out for a Spin

While it seems that the Thoroughbred singer might not be getting bombarded with sleazy messages, the PAPER shoot did bring a wave of new attention. But he’s a professional, right? Orville knew exactly what he was doing when he agreed to strip down for the shoot. “Obviously I knew what I was doing and what the mission statement was,” he said. He wasn’t just dropping the mask, he was also dropping expectations—and probably some jawlines along the way.

Advertisement

And let’s talk about the shoot itself. In his usual dry, self-aware humor, Orville recalls the “modesty thong” they gave him to wear, which, in his words, “There’s no modesty involved.” If you were expecting a country gentleman to be covered up like a Sunday school teacher, think again. “I was walking around naked… it was interesting,” he said, no doubt in that Orville Peck way that makes us question if he’s ever truly not aware of how sexy he is.

But beyond the eye-popping pics and inbox overflow, this moment in Orville’s career marks a turning point. He’s not just the enigmatic cowboy with the mask anymore. Orville is now set to grace the Broadway stage as the Emcee in Cabaret, following in the footsteps of legends like Adam Lambert and Eddie Redmayne. And guess what? The mask stays backstage for this one.

Advertisement

When asked about performing maskless, Orville had this to say: “I wouldn’t have necessarily done this for just anything… But this is probably my favorite musical of all time.” You can tell this isn’t just a career move—it’s a passion project, one where we might finally get to see a whole new side of Orville Peck, both on and off stage.

So, what’s next for the country star who can’t help but turn heads? Well, hopefully more cheeky photoshoots, but with the kind of heart that makes us keep coming back for more. Whether he’s performing in Cabaret or sending hearts aflutter with a few well-placed sultry shots, Orville Peck’s ability to stay true to himself while breaking boundaries is something all of us can celebrate. Here’s to the mystery, the music, and the man behind the mask—if only for a little while longer.

Source: Attitude