It’s official—Prime Video has greenlit a second season of Overcompensating, and gays everywhere can finally unclench. The hit comedy, created by and starring Benito Skinner (better known to millions as Benny Drama), is bringing back its delicious mix of identity crises, queer panic, and laugh-out-loud chaos.

For those who somehow missed Season 1, Overcompensating follows Benny, a college football player who is deep in the closet and trying way too hard to be everything but himself. He’s desperate to be loved, respected, and—most of all—straight. The problem? That kind of performance art never ends well. What begins as one man’s frantic attempt at fitting in quickly unravels into a full-on odyssey of insecurity, self-discovery, and the kind of mess only Benny Drama could pull off.

After months of speculation and a few hints from Amazon MGM Studios’ head of television Vernon Sanders, the confirmation finally dropped: Overcompensating is officially coming back for another semester. And honestly? We’re ready to binge.

Sanders himself is just as excited as fans.

“We look forward to our global Prime Video customers enjoying more of Benito’s captivating and bold storytelling in the second season of Overcompensating,” he said in a statement Wednesday.” “Working alongside the talented teams from A24 and Strong Baby has been a joy for everyone involved, and we are excited to see what hilarious moments Benito has planned for Season 2.”

If you’re worried about Season 2 losing its chaotic charm, don’t be. Skinner has promised to double down on the mess. “There will be backslide,” he teased in a recent interview. “It’s drugs and alcohol and feelings and we didn’t want to stray from that, and we want to continue it.” Translation: Benny’s second year of college is going to make freshman year look like nap time.

And Skinner isn’t just the star—he’s the creative engine. Amazon confirmed that Skinner will return as writer, star, and executive producer of Season 2. The series is produced by indie darling A24, Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby, and Amazon MGM Studios, making it one of those rare projects that’s both critically cool and wildly bingeable.

Skinner’s not the only one hyped for round two. Adam DiMarco—yes, The White Lotus heartthrob, who plays Peter Whitney on the show—already knows what’s coming, and he’s calling it bigger, better, and way more insane. “I know what Benny has planned for Season 2 if we get one, and it’s insane, it’s so good,” he said.

“It’s just more unhinged and more insane than this season.”

Joining Skinner and DiMarco for the ride is an ensemble cast that keeps getting juicier: Wally Baram, Kaia Gerber, Connie Britton, and Kyle MacLachlan all round out the chaotic crew. With that much talent packed into one cast, it’s no wonder Overcompensating became a breakout queer hit.

What makes the show so irresistible isn’t just its laugh-a-minute absurdity—it’s how real it feels for anyone who’s ever been stuck in a closet of their own. The absurd extremes of Benny’s antics somehow mirror the quieter, more familiar struggles of queerness: the pressure to conform, the fear of rejection, and the rollercoaster ride of finally letting go. Only in this case, it’s told with slapstick, satirical flair, and enough wigs to make RuPaul jealous.

Seeing everyone excited that Overcompensating got renewed feels good! Love it when gays win pic.twitter.com/EPRhRjsAyy — 💫 (@heyjaeee) September 10, 2025

So, what can fans expect from Season 2? More chaos, more drama, and, let’s be honest, probably more wigs. If Season 1 was about Benny’s frantic attempts to keep the closet door shut, Season 2 looks set to be about what happens when that door won’t stay closed—no matter how much he pushes.

Until the new season drops, now’s the perfect time to revisit (or discover) Season 1 on Prime Video. Consider it your homework before the queer semester starts back up again.

Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s this: Benny may be overcompensating, but we’re here for every unhinged, hilarious, and painfully relatable second of it.

