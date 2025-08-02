When Overcompensating premiered on Amazon Prime, it didn’t just arrive—it strutted, tackled, sobbed, and made out with your emotions in the locker room. Created by comedian and internet sensation Benito Skinner, the series instantly became the new queer comfort show for anyone who’s ever been through… well, anything even remotely dramatic in college.

Advertisement

RELATED: Benito Skinner Isn’t Just Playing Gay—He’s Playing Himself in ‘Overcompensating’

But don’t let the pastel locker room vibes fool you—Overcompensating is more than just an emotional thirst trap. It’s laugh-out-loud funny, wildly relatable, and, as many fans agree, delightfully horny. And yes, we’re still recovering from that makeout scene between Skinner’s Benny and Rish Shah’s Miles. Is it warm in here, or…?

#OVERCOMPENSATING : girl, so confusing [lorde charlie xcx edit benny carmen miles hailee peter grace] pic.twitter.com/nRSNxdvIbc — 𝒆𝒎𝒎𝒆 ☕️🩵 (@emmecaffettino) May 26, 2025

Advertisement

Let’s rewind: The premise is straightforward enough—Overcompensating follows Benny, a college football player who’s deep in the closet and trying his best (read: trying way too hard) to be loved, accepted, and most importantly, straight. Naturally, it goes terribly—and hilariously—wrong. What starts as a one-man identity circus quickly spirals into a full-blown journey of self-acceptance, insecurity, and the chaos of coming into one’s own.

Advertisement

As Skinner told Variety, “The inspiration was definitely my life,” adding that the series began as a live show back in 2019. That personal touch shows—whether Benny is chugging beer to avoid feelings, panicking over a missed text, or absolutely spiraling over a hookup—there’s an authenticity (and frankly, a millennial-level level of spiral) that makes the series shine.

And now, fans are (not-so-patiently) begging for a second season. The good news? There’s hope. Amazon MGM Studios’ head of television, Vernon Sanders, hinted that the show is still in the writers’ room and that they’re hoping to make a renewal announcement soon. Cue the group chat screaming.

Advertisement

If you’re worried Season 2 might lose its unhinged charm—don’t be. Skinner is more than ready to dig deeper into the mess. “There will be backslide,” he teased in another interview. “It’s drugs and alcohol and feelings and we didn’t want to stray from that, and we want to continue it.”

So yes, if Benny thought he was emotionally overwhelmed before, he’s got a whole new semester of queer chaos to look forward to. Honestly? We can’t wait.

Advertisement

Even Adam DiMarco (yes, The White Lotus’ certified twink-in-distress) is already onboard.

“I know what Benny has planned for Season 2 if we get one, and it’s insane, it’s so good,” he said. “It’s just more unhinged and more insane than this season.”

Advertisement

If that’s not a glowing review from a fellow on-screen mess, we don’t know what is.

The ensemble cast—which also includes Wally Baram, Kaia Gerber, Connie Britton, and Kyle MacLachlan—rounds out a lineup that somehow feels like a chaotic, queer Avengers assembled from different corners of your TikTok “For You” page.

Advertisement

So while we wait for that sweet Season 2 greenlight (Amazon, you know what to do), go ahead and binge—or re-binge—Season 1 on Amazon Prime. Just maybe don’t do it in public if you’re prone to laughing through your tears. Or swooning in a Starbucks.

REFERENCE: Variety