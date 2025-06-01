Getting to Know Rish Shah: Your New Streaming Crush

If you’ve been glued to Overcompensating like the rest of us (and let’s be honest, who hasn’t?), then you’ve likely fallen for Rish Shah—yes, that Rish—who plays the adorably chaotic and emotionally unavailable Miles. Rish’s romantic tension with Benny Drama’s character has become the stuff of queer TV legend, with fans cheering for every smolder, sigh, and (very frequent) make-out session. If you’re not already obsessed with Rish, this is your cue to catch up—because we’re diving headfirst into the world of one of TV’s hottest rising stars.

Born Rishabh Shah on December 17, 1997, this British-Indian heartthrob grew up in North London to Indian parents and later earned his Bachelor of Arts in English and Linguistics from King’s College London. And yes, he’s as articulate as he is attractive—swoon.

rish shah just one chance please pic.twitter.com/mZ7s1DuGdP — mikey (@buckIeydiaz) May 21, 2025

If you’re wondering why he looks familiar, it’s because Rish has already been lighting up screens long before Overcompensating came into our lives. He made his feature film debut as Ravi in Netflix’s To All the Boys: Always and Forever, then landed his breakout role as Kamran in Marvel’s Ms. Marvel, playing Kamala Khan’s swoon-worthy maybe-love-interest. The series was not only important for its Muslim representation, but also a personal milestone for Shah, who told GQ Magazine:

“It’s important to do projects that represent my culture in a light I would’ve loved to have seen growing up.”

It wasn’t always easy for Shah to feel fully at home in his own identity. He candidly shared that the reason he shortens his name to Rish stems from that discomfort.

“This is a big thing I’m admitting,” he said. “But the reason I go by Rish, as opposed to my full name, is connected to that feeling.”

Still, he’s not just about playing cultural or religious roles—though he welcomes the opportunity to do so with care. Shah wants to show range, and boy, does he have it. From the dark mystery of Netflix’s Obsession to the indie darling The Sweet East, Shah’s proving he can flex his talent across genres, vibes, and emotional registers.

And then there’s Overcompensating. His biggest role to date (at least to the very vocal gay internet), Shah plays Miles, a character whose chemistry with Benny Drama is—how do we say this—unbelievably addicting. Their onscreen tension is enough to fog up your glasses, and let’s not even talk about those kiss scenes unless you’ve had your morning coffee. Fans are obsessed, memes are aplenty, and yes, gay twitter (still can’t bring myself to say X naturally) is thriving again thanks to these two.

miles and benny in overcompensating

>>> pic.twitter.com/xc6XUGkeQa — q (@sxarlights) May 17, 2025

When asked about the newfound “heartthrob” status, Shah bashfully admits he’s not trying to lean into the label—but hey, if the shoe fits? He’s got the smolder, the smarts, and the sincerity. We’d say that’s heartthrob territory whether he likes it or not.

There you have it, folks—your crash course in Rish Shah, the talented, thoughtful, and yes, extremely crush-worthy actor who’s slowly but surely stealing our hearts on- and off-screen. Something tells us we’ll be seeing a lot more of him…and hopefully a lot more Miles/Benny content too. Manifest it.

