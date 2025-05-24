Adam DiMarco Drops His Pants and Raises the Bar in ‘Overcompensating’

If you didn’t have “Adam DiMarco bares his butt again” on your 2025 pop culture bingo card, that’s on you.

The Canadian actor—best known for playing the adorably naïve Albie in The White Lotus Season 2—has officially cemented his cheeks in the queer canon. After his memorable rendezvous with an Italian sex worker in Sicily (cue: That Scene), DiMarco has returned to the screen with both buns blazing in Overcompensating, the Amazon Prime satire skewering toxic masculinity in college culture.

Premiering this week in Los Angeles, the series has already ignited its own cult following, thanks to its thirst-trap aesthetics, emotional depth, and a cast that includes Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, and Rish Shah. DiMarco plays Peter, a frat bro with a fragile ego and a penchant for shirtless introspection—a role that, naturally, requires a fair amount of nudity.

When E! Entertainment’s Brice Sander caught up with DiMarco on the red carpet, he didn’t shy away from discussing his latest on-screen exposure. “I keep doing shows where I have to get naked for them,” DiMarco said with a grin. “But you know, it’s worth it, because I don’t know. I just love the scripts.”

He added that Overcompensating is “a fun ride. It’s heartfelt. It’s horny. It is horny and it’s heartfelt, which is, like, it’s kind of the best scenario.”

As for whether his parents will be tuning in, DiMarco laughed: “That’s exactly it. (But) maybe they’re going to watch it because you know they are very loving and supportive.”

Sander joked that perhaps they could suspend disbelief when it comes to seeing their son’s backside.

“Exactly. It’s my character’s butt. It’s not Adam’s butt. It’s a prosthetic butt.”

Sure, Jan.

But Overcompensating isn’t just about gratuitous nudity (though we’re not complaining). The series, created by and starring Benito Skinner, follows Benny, a closeted former football player navigating the treacherous waters of college life and masculinity. It’s a semi-autobiographical tale that blends raunchy humor with heartfelt moments, resonating with anyone who’s ever felt the need to overcompensate to fit in.

The show has been met with critical acclaim, boasting a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praise its balance of ribald comedy and emotional sincerity, with The Guardian calling it “an exquisite frat bro orgy of shirt-ripping, chest-thumping … and self-love” .

So, whether you’re here for the laughs, the feels, or the full moons, Overcompensating delivers. And as for DiMarco’s continued commitment to baring it all? We say: keep doing the Lord’s work.

All eight episodes of Overcompensating are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

