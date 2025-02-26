GOP’s Push to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage Hits a Wall of Resistance

Ah, Michigan. A state famous for its Great Lakes, Motown, and… the occasional blast of political drama. The latest episode? A group of Michigan House Republicans trying to rewrite history by condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision— the landmark ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

Michigan Republican Attacks Same-Sex Marriage

Let’s break this down. Last Tuesday, Rep. Josh Schriver, R-Oxford, and a handful of like-minded GOP colleagues decided they would file a resolution to urge the Supreme Court to reverse Obergefell. Originally, it was supposed to be a full-throttle call for the Court to tear down marriage equality altogether. But after a wave of backlash (from both sides of the political spectrum), the resolution was “adjusted” to simply condemn the ruling. Even better, only six Republicans came out in support, a pretty small squad for a team that was once all about “going big or going home.”

And yet, Schriver plowed on, arguing that the 2015 decision “defaced the definition of marriage,” “undermined our God-given rights,” and somehow, wait for it, “confused the American family structure.” Because, of course, equality is what’s causing family confusion. Sure, Jan.

Heck No! Marriage Equality Won’t Go

But wait—before we get too far into the weeds of what is, frankly, a political throwback to the ’90s, let’s see what the folks who matter most—the people—had to say about it.

Enter Michigan’s Democratic political titans, who are not here for this resolution. Attorney General Dana Nessel, who married her wife in 2015 after the ruling, took to social media to express her thoughts with the simplest, most cutting response: a picture of her wedding ring with the caption “Come and get it.” Subtle, but fierce. And Gov. Gretchen Whitmer? She went full “nope” with a quick, punchy video, saying: “Hell no.” Not exactly a weak rebuttal, huh?

But Schriver wasn’t ready to give up his mic-drop moment. He argued that Obergefell is somehow a threat to marriage as a sacred institution, and that Michigan Christians (who, for some reason, need a special shoutout here) want to see the world go back to how it used to be. You know, a time when love was strictly between a man and a woman—and only in the way that certain conservatives find palatable. But let’s be clear here: love is what’s on the line. Real people, real families, and real hearts. And yet, some folks are so determined to play politics with it.

No Support for the Wicked

The best part? Even though Republicans technically hold a majority in the House, Speaker Matt Hall seems to be serving up a side of hesitation. He publicly acknowledged the deep divides within his own party on the issue, and admitted that this resolution might not even get a full House vote. After all, when your own squad can’t agree on something as basic as love, you might want to pause before rushing through any resolutions.

Meanwhile, House Democrats aren’t sitting idly by. Over 20 Democrats gathered Tuesday to push back. Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor), openly gay and married, spoke passionately, reminding everyone that this isn’t a debate about abstract legalities—it’s about people. People like him. People like us. “This is about love, dignity, and the freedom to marry the person you choose,” he said. Now, that’s a point to put a pin in.

But Rep. Mike McFall (D-Hazel Park), also gay and married, didn’t mince words, either: “While everyday Michiganders are struggling with rising grocery prices, a shortage of affordable housing, and soaring healthcare costs, Michigan House Republicans are instead focused on trying to overturn marriage equality.” Talk about priorities. You can’t help but wonder if Schriver and his colleagues are working from the wrong list of concerns. Spoiler: They are.

And just in case anyone missed the memo, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, the husband of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, stepped into the fray with his signature wit and pointed commentary. On February 26, Chasten tweeted:

He lost HALF of his co-sponsors before he even reached the podium. Folks in his own party know this deeply unpopular culture-war nonsense is not what Michiganders need right now. Embarrassing for the Michigan GOP. https://t.co/QK4kYNfbVr — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) February 26, 2025

“This is the reality we face—some politicians are still using LGBTQ+ people as a political pawn for their own personal gain. #lovewins.”

The tweet was a sharp rebuke to Schriver’s actions, reflecting the frustration many in the LGBTQ+ community feel when their rights are used as political bargaining chips.

So, what now? Well, even if this resolution gets sent to committee (which is its current resting place), it’s hard to see how it goes anywhere. Republicans may still be divided, and the public outcry has been loud and clear: don’t mess with love.

At the end of the day, this whole drama only proves one thing: We’ll continue to fight for equality. We’re not going back to the days of marriage inequality, and if some want to turn back time, they’ll be met with a massive chorus of people saying, “Not on our watch.”

Because, hey, love wins—and it always will. Keep fighting, Michigan.’

Source: Mlive