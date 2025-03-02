‘Oxygen Masks Will (Not) Drop Automatically’: Raw Look at Brazil’s HIV

Grab your seatbelts, folks, because this one’s going to take you on a wild ride through the emotional turbulence of Brazil’s HIV epidemic—just don’t expect the oxygen masks to drop automatically.

“Oxygen Masks Will (Not) Drop Automatically” is not your average TV series. HBO’s first big Brazilian drama collaboration is led by the fiercely talented director Marcelo Gomes, and it’s an emotional, politically charged journey set against the backdrop of a nation battling conservative forces and an ever-present health crisis. As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also a beautiful reminder of the power of solidarity and queerness in the face of adversity.

If you’ve never heard of Gomes, welcome to the party. The Brazilian director, known for his acclaimed film Cinema, Aspirins and Vultures, is stepping into the world of television for the first time—and if this series is any indication, he was born for it. The show, which is based on the real-life story of flight attendants who smuggled HIV treatment from the US to Brazil in the 1980s, is both a historical drama and a stunning political commentary. Think Pose meets Narcos—with a sprinkle of The Normal Heart, but with an infectious sense of Brazilian flair.

The series follows Nando, played by Johnny Massaro, a gay flight attendant diagnosed with HIV right in the heart of the epidemic, as he becomes embroiled in a secret mission to bring the life-saving AZT to Brazil before the government approves it. It’s a story of activism, love, friendship, and survival at a time when both the epidemic and homophobia were wreaking havoc on the queer community. Also starring Bruna Linzmeyer as Nando’s ride-or-die best friend, Léa, the series offers us a glimpse into a turbulent era that many of us, thankfully, have not had to live through.

And then there’s that title—Oxygen Masks Will (Not) Drop Automatically—which has more layers than a drag queen’s wig. It references both the literal meaning of flight safety (spoiler alert: no one’s here to save you) and the broader metaphor for society’s failure to protect its most vulnerable. It’s sharp, it’s clever, and it’s full of that sweet queer humor we all love. Gomes, in his typical witty fashion, didn’t just come here to direct, he came to provoke.

Speaking to Variety, Gomes points out that the series is set at a time when Brazil was coming out of its brutal military dictatorship, finally tasting a sliver of freedom before the epidemic struck. He passionately talks about how, in a world where conservatism is on the rise again, it’s crucial to remember how devastating those years were for the LGBTQ+ community. “Every once in a while,” he says, “we are faced with waves of conservatism that destroy human connection.” It’s a poignant reminder that what we fought for in the past is not as guaranteed as we think.

But the series is not just a snapshot of history—it’s an urgent call for solidarity, something Massaro echoes. The actor, who we first fell in love with in Hidden Truths, sees the show as both a reminder of the past and a cautionary tale for today. “The fight isn’t over yet,” he says, referring to the ongoing political struggles and, yes, the still very real fight against HIV. Just last year’s US elections were proof of how easily progress can be reversed.

The show’s aesthetic is another ace up its sleeve. The filmmakers use a mix of digital and Super 8, as well as VHS cameras to recreate the nostalgic (and somewhat grainy) vibe of the 1980s. You’ll swear you’re watching archival footage, but nope, it’s all freshly shot, giving a visceral, almost intimate feel to the series. From the meticulously recreated 1980s airplane interiors to the flight attendant uniforms, nothing about this show feels cheap. It’s got the kind of authentic 1980s charm that’ll have you saying, “I can almost smell the Aqua Net hairspray and cigarette smoke.

And let’s not forget the wildest part: HBO/Max didn’t just let the series exist in a bubble. Gomes credits the network for being exceptionally open and supportive, especially when it came to the series’ raw, unfiltered portrayal of sexuality and HIV. Oxygen Masks doesn’t shy away from depicting the reality of gay sex in the ’80s, complete with the fears and vulnerabilities of living with HIV during that time. No holds barred—because, honestly, when dealing with a subject as heavy as this, the truth is more important than any corporate prudence.

Even though the series has yet to announce its release date, its selection to play at the Berlinale is already setting the stage for its international reach. Associate producer Ernesto Soto says it best: “It’s deeply Brazilian, but also universal.” And that’s the truth, because the fight against HIV, stigma, and the battle for queer rights doesn’t stop at the Brazilian border. This is the kind of story that needs to be heard around the globe.

In an era where society seems to be fighting the same battles over and over again, Oxygen Masks Will (Not) Drop Automatically comes as both a lesson in history and a hopeful cry for a future of true equality. And in case you needed a reminder—solidarity, as always, is the answer.

