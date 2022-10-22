Parents Jason And Alex Give Us Both Couple And Family Goals

They might be men of few words but Miami residents Jason and Alex are more doers than talkers. The handsome couple are the parents of a five-year-old, their son Aiden. These two family-oriented hotties enjoy instilling their love of travel in their little man, “One of our main hobbies is to travel: cruising or sightseeing, just making sure Aiden experiences the world as much as possible.”

In their all too rare spare time, you might see them soaking up the sun at the beach or hitting local South Florida events, like the first-ever Miami Shores Pride. They also make time for their relationship, thanks to a strong support system that includes cousins and grandparents. Date night could be dinner, brunch, a quick weekend getaway, or an occasional tea dance! Get to know more about Jason and Alex as they answer our Instinct “Hottie Couple We Stan” questionnaire.

Name: Jason Hunt Suarez & Alex Suarez

Age: 48 & 42

Website / social media handles: Instagram @aidenandus

Where do you call home? Miami, FL

How did you two initially meet and was it love at first sight?

We actually met years ago out and about in the social scene in Miami through mutual friends. We never actually hung out together at the time and we each were in other relationships. A few years later we met again, this time single and things just clicked. Here we are 15 years later, 8 years married and 5 years as dads. Who knew!

What is your favorite thing to love about each other?

Jason – Despite my husband being the sexy man he is, he is very grounded and calm so he stabilizes me and balances my crazy nature. Also, to me, there is nothing more amazing than him being a great father to our son and overall husband.

Alex – I love how Jason brings energy to everything. I’m very laid back so he brings fun, spontaneity, and excitement to the relationship and family.

Are you monogamous or in an open relationship? How do you make either work?

We are monogamous, think it’s too complicated to open things up and we don’t see many who make it long-term when they do open it up. Not sure if we have a specific “thing” to make it work, we focus on our family and think of our future and our son, so with that in mind, we make it a point to just “make it work”. Nothing is easy or perfect and understanding that and working around that helps.

What was COVID like for the two of you? Did it bring you closer together?

Covid was scary for a while and tough, we lost some friends to it but It definitely brought us closer together not just because we had to make stuff up to keep a 3-year-old entertained but because it gave us time to slow down. Also, many people went through so much and lost their jobs or lives and that gave us a sense of perspective and how grateful we should be.

Has the topic of adopting or having kids via surrogate ever come up?

We have and we went with adoption about 8 years ago. After three years and so many hurdles along the way, we were finally able to adopt our son Aiden five years ago at birth. So we are currently the dads of a very active and feisty 5-year-old. We cannot imagine life without the little guy.

What is the best advice you would give to anyone who is looking for love out there but hasn’t found it?

Jason: I say never give up and enjoy the process of getting to know people. Things will click when the time is right when you are ready for a relationship. I mean I met Alex at the age of 33 and trust me, I have dated and honestly have learned a lot from all past relationships that have helped me be a better me.

RAPID FIRE QUESTION TIME!

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Alex – “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Jason – “The Notebook”

Who is your biggest celebrity crush?

Alex – Chris Evans

Jason – Henry Cavill, but you also cannot go wrong with Chris Hemsworth

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack?

Alex: Pizza for the win

Jason: yes definitely pizza, that’s usually our Friday night dinner after a long work week.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

Alex: Reggaeton remix

Jason: I would have to go with my girl Lady Gaga though I do need some Beyonce in my life here and there.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie Couple?

Surprising actually, but honored by the consideration.