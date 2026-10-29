Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86: Remembering the Actor’s LGBTQ+ Legacy

From portraying gay characters to championing LGBTQ+ equality, Patrick Stewart leaves behind a legacy worth celebrating.

The world has lost a legendary actor, but the LGBTQ+ community has also lost a familiar and much-loved ally. Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for bringing Professor Charles Xavier, better known as Professor X, to life in the X-Menfranchise, has died at 86. Beyond his unforgettable screen presence, Stewart leaves behind a legacy of LGBTQ+ support, meaningful queer roles, and a friendship that helped amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ advocates.

From Professor X to Playing Gay Characters

Stewart made his debut as Professor X in 2000’s X-Men, reprising the role across multiple films, including the emotional 2017 installment Logan. He also appeared as an alternate-universe version of the character in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His final appearance as Professor X is set to come posthumously in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

But his contribution to queer representation went beyond playing a fictional mutant who championed acceptance.

In 1994’s AIDS-era romantic comedy Jeffrey, the actor portrayed Sterling, a gay interior decorator whose partner is HIV-positive. At a time when some straight actors were hesitant to take on LGBTQ+ roles, Stewart embraced the character and the opportunity to tell a queer love story.

A lesser known gem that Patrick Stewart starred in was Jeffrey. One of the first gay-themed films I watched as a teen. Stewart, a straight man, played the role of a gay man in NYC with a profound fear of acquiring AIDS so perfectly. https://t.co/tjcYEmsmV9 — Jason Reid (@JasonReidx) October 29, 2026

He later played an opera director who develops a relationship with Frasier Crane in Frasier, as well as Tobi, a gay dance instructor, in the 2014 independent film Match.

His willingness to portray gay characters without treating their sexuality as something to shy away from was part of what made his work meaningful to queer audiences.

A Friendship That Became Part of LGBTQ+ History

Of course, we cannot talk about Stewart’s LGBTQ+ allyship without mentioning his close friendship with Sir Ian McKellen.

The openly gay actor and LGBTQ+ activist became one of Stewart’s dearest friends after they met through the X-Men films. Their friendship extended beyond the screen, with McKellen even officiating Stewart’s 2013 wedding to Sunny Ozell. McKellen shared in a post reflecting on his dear friend’s life:

“He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love.”

Stewart also spoke openly about supporting gay rights where he was also happy to join campaigns alongside McKellen.

In 2013, PFLAG National recognized Stewart with its Straight for Equality in Entertainment award, acknowledging his work in breaking through the industry’s reluctance to portray gay characters.

READ: Gandalf Said Yes to Pride Even When Obi-Wan Said No

A Legacy Worth Celebrating

Stewart passed away at his Los Angeles home on October 28, following what his family described as a brief journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia in an Instagram post shared to Stewart’s page. He was surrounded by his wife, family, and friends.

While audiences will remember him as Professor X and Captain Jean-Luc Picard, his legacy also includes something beyond the characters he played: making room for stories and people who deserved to be seen.

And for that, the LGBTQ+ community has plenty of reasons to celebrate his life.