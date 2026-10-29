Gay Wrestler Says Being Authentic Self Led to a Violent Attack

Independent wrestler Jadis Quinn, known professionally as “Twink Tempress,” is speaking out after alleging they were attacked by a group of people who hurled homophobic slurs at them outside the wrestling ring. The alleged incident took place at a Hagerstown, Maryland, bar on Friday night following an Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) event.

In a Facebook post, Quinn described being outnumbered by three men and a woman, claiming the situation escalated into a physical confrontation. They also accused the bar’s security guards of protecting the alleged attackers rather than helping them.

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Quinn Says Security Took the Attackers’ Side

“It finally happened,” Quinn began in their post, describing being called multiple slurs before being outnumbered by the group.

The wrestler alleged that the situation became even worse when security intervened. According to Quinn, the guards were friends with the people who attacked them and threw them to the ground while they were defending themselves.

“Gay bashing still happens,” the wrestler wrote, emphasizing that anti-LGBTQ+ violence remains a reality.

“The Jadis Quinn Effect: Looks Can Be Deceiving” peels back the layers of Sin City’s most unpredictable wrestler. @JadisQuinn https://t.co/ZkuZmvvdgV — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) March 22, 2024

The wrestler also questioned why simply being themselves could lead to such an experience, saying they had been minding their own business and had not bothered anyone.

Their post ended with a direct message to the people they accused of attacking them and the security personnel they say protected the group. Quinn questioned whether those involved were comfortable with their actions.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the available reports do not establish the full circumstances of the confrontation.

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Support Pours In After the Allegations

Following Quinn’s post, commenters expressed concern for the wrestler and condemned the alleged incident.

Some urged Quinn to consider pressing charges and seeking legal action against both the alleged attackers and the security guards. Others focused on their well-being, offering messages of love and support.

One commenter wrote, “That is absolutely horrible. Sending you hugs and love.” Another asked whether Quinn was okay and encouraged them to explore their legal options.

The responses reflected a broader concern about LGBTQ+ people facing harassment or violence in spaces where they should be able to socialize safely.

Being Yourself Shouldn’t Put You in Danger

For LGBTQ+ people, a night out should not come with the fear of being targeted for their identity or self-expression. And when someone reports an alleged attack, questions about how the situation was handled, particularly by those responsible for security, deserve careful attention.

For now, Quinn’s account has put the alleged confrontation in the spotlight. Further details about any police investigation, potential charges, or responses from the bar and the people accused were not available in the reports reviewed.

Being part of the LGBTQ+ community should never make someone a target. Everyone deserves to feel safe, whether they’re performing in a wrestling ring or simply enjoying a night out.