Ian McKellen Reflects on Coming Out and Defying Hollywood’s Silence

For generations of fantasy fans, Ian McKellen will always be remembered as Gandalf, the wise wizard guiding Middle-earth through darkness. Others know him as Magneto, the powerful mutant leader from the X-Men universe. But outside the worlds of hobbits and superheroes, McKellen has built another legacy that may be even more important: becoming one of the most visible and outspoken LGBTQ+ figures in entertainment history.

Long before rainbow logos filled social media feeds every June, speaking openly about being gay came with very real professional and personal risks. In 1988, McKellen publicly came out during a BBC Radio 1 discussion opposing Section 28 of the Local Government Bill. The law prohibited local authorities and schools from “promoting homosexuality” or presenting same-sex relationships as acceptable family structures. Fear and silence surrounded queer life in Britain at the time, and many public figures stayed carefully closeted to protect their careers.

Choosing Pride During a Difficult Era

McKellen, who will be reprising his role as Gandalf in Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, chose Pride instead.

“I certainly would,” he said during the discussion when asked if he would like to abolish Section 28. “It’s offensive to anyone who is like myself homosexual, apart from the whole business of what can and cannot be taught to children.”

That moment became a turning point not just for McKellen personally, but for LGBTQ+ visibility in the UK. Later that same year, he helped found Stonewall, the now legendary LGBTQ+ rights organization named after the historic Stonewall riots in New York’s Greenwich Village. At the time, openly fighting for queer equality was far from fashionable. It was political, controversial, and often dangerous.

Back then, there was legitimate fear surrounding coming out publicly. Careers could collapse overnight and public opinion was far less accepting than it is today. While progress has certainly been made, that fear has not disappeared entirely. For many LGBTQ+ people around the world, Pride still involves risk, courage, and vulnerability.

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When Obi-Wan Told Gandalf to Step Back

Which makes the story of the advice McKellen later received from Alec Guinness even more fascinating.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, McKellen revealed that the actor best known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars once encouraged him to step away from LGBTQ+ activism. During a lunch meeting, Guinness brought up McKellen’s work with Stonewall and expressed concern about an actor becoming involved in political causes.

“He thought it somewhat unseemly for an actor to dabble in public or political affairs and advised me, sort of pleaded with me, to withdraw,” McKellen recalled. “Advice from an older generation, which I didn’t follow.”

The whole thing feels oddly cinematic now. Gandalf and Obi-Wan disagreeing about Pride sounds like the setup to an extremely niche queer convention panel. But beneath the amusing image is a very real generational divide about visibility, safety, and survival.

To be fair, Guinness may not have been motivated by cruelty. Many people from older generations understood just how damaging public exposure could be for queer people in entertainment. Staying quiet was often seen as self-protection. McKellen, however, chose a different path.

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The Pride Legacy That Still Matters

Thankfully, he did.

By refusing to hide, McKellen helped create space for future LGBTQ+ actors, artists, and fans to live more openly. He proved that Pride is not just glitter, parades, and rainbow merch. Sometimes Pride is choosing honesty even when silence would feel easier.

And McKellen himself has never expressed regret about coming out. In 2018, while celebrating 30 years since publicly sharing that he was gay, he reflected on what that decision meant for his life.

“I’ve never met a gay person who regretted coming out including myself,” he shared. “Life at last begins to make sense when you are open and honest.”

Middle-earth may have needed Gandalf to battle darkness, but the real world needed Ian McKellen to help make LGBTQ+ Pride visible for generations to come.