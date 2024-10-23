Paul Mescal Leads Gladiator Sequel with Massive Gains

We all know Paul Mescal was already turning heads with his incredible physique, but for his upcoming role as Lucius Verus in Gladiator II, he’s taking it to a whole new level! The actor has been intensely preparing for the role, with viral workout videos showcasing his transformation making waves as early as last year. With that kind of dedication, he’s set to bring the heat on screen like never before!

New look at Paul Mescal in 'GLADIATOR ll'

Paul Mescal knew that his role in Gladiator II was going to be a challenge, both physically and mentally, but far from impossible. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Mescal revealed that although he wasn’t particularly excited about the intense physical transformation typically associated with a movie sequel titled Gladiator, he understood its necessity. He wanted to deliver a performance grounded in authenticity, ensuring that he could fully embody the role of Lucius Verus. Mescal shared how proud he is to be a part of such a major project, saying:

“With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that, which I don’t find that interesting. Of course there’s a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I’m not interested. This guy’s got to fight and got to be a beast. And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me, is what it’s going to be. Sometimes I see films and I’m like, ‘That person doesn’t look real.’“

Paul Mescal’s physically demanding role in Gladiator II saw him pack on a whopping eighteen pounds of muscle—talk about commitment! As the cast embarks on their press rounds, Mescal gave an update on his transformation. He explained that a trainer and pre-made meals played a big part in his journey, providing him with ready-made meals and a strict workout regimen to help him not only bulk up but maintain his “gladiator” physique. Discipline was the final ingredient he needed to bring it all together. “It’s not hard work. That’s just people at the top of their game telling you what to do.” Mescal told the crowd after a screening in New York, before adding:

“In terms of the psychology that comes with training, is you start feeling like your body can inflict damage. It changes the way that you move and operate. And, if you’re being honest, that is a fun kind of place to live when you know that it’s make-believe.”

Paul Mescal has a packed schedule ahead with exciting projects. He will star opposite Josh O’Connor in the romantic drama The History of Sound, expected to premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Mescal will also take on the role of William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao’s film Hamnet. On top of that, he’s committed to Richard Linklater’s ambitious 20-year film project Merrily We Roll Along.

Gladiator II is almost here, with its UK premiere on November 15 and US/Canada release on November 22. The film is set to clash with Wicked (Part 1) in a highly anticipated box office showdown. Paul Mescal jokingly dubbed the double feature “Glicked,” hinting at a potential cultural sensation akin to Barbenheimer.

Whether it reaches that level of hype is yet to be seen, but excitement for both films is definitely building and we can’t wait to see Mescal in full on Gladiator mode!

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire