In HBO’s Peacemaker, John Cena trades in his wrestling ring bravado and blockbuster action stunts for something far more outrageous (and fun tbh): playing a bisexual, orgy-throwing, unapologetically messy vigilante-slash-anti-hero.

Cena plays Chris Smith, AKA Peacemaker, the violent yet oddly charming vigilante whose character came out as bisexual in 2022. And according to show creator James Gunn, that wasn’t originally in the script—it was Cena himself who infused Peacemaker with this sexually fluid edge.

Gunn explained that Cena often improvs during filming, shaping Peacemaker into a “hyper-sexualized dude that is open to anything sexually.” In other words, Cena gave his character a little extra spice—and in doing so, he helped make Peacemaker one of the more delightfully complex queer characters in the DC Universe.

What’s fascinating about Peacemaker is that his sexuality isn’t treated as a gimmick or one-off reveal. It’s simply part of who he is. Gunn said it best: Peacemaker may be messed up in a million different ways, but when it comes to sexuality, he’s surprisingly forward-thinking. For a man who’s not exactly a role model in most aspects of life, that’s kind of refreshing.

Fast forward to season two, and Peacemaker’s bisexuality isn’t just hinted at—it’s celebrated in the most Peacemaker way possible: with an orgy. Yes, you read that right. In the season two trailer, Vigilante (played by Freddie Stroma) confronts his bestie after discovering he threw a “party” without him. And by “party,” we mean a wild, no-holds-barred orgy featuring men, women, and everyone in between, all completely stark naked in Peacemaker’s apartment.

If superhero television needed a bisexual orgy scene with a side of awkward bromance banter, well, mission accomplished.

But beyond the chaos of naked cameos and comedic timing, there’s something quietly radical about what Cena and Gunn are doing here. Bisexual characters, especially men, are still vastly underrepresented in media—and when they do appear, they’re often painted as confused, duplicitous, or a punchline.

@officialcbr “It’s just a part of who he is.” 💥 On the Peacemaker Season 2 red carpet, James Gunn talks with CBR about why it was important to directly confirm Peacemaker’s bisexuality—and how it’s simply one facet of the unapologetic antihero we know and love. 🦅 Season 2 premieres August 21 on HBO! #Peacemaker #JamesGunn #JohnCena #HBOMax #Season2Premiere ♬ original sound – CBR

Peacemaker flips that on its head. He’s brash, confident, ridiculous, and yes, a little problematic—but his bisexuality isn’t something to mock. It’s just another part of his larger-than-life personality–and viewers appreciate him for this candor.

Even Cena himself has leaned into the character’s fluidity. During press rounds for season two, Gunn posed him a cheeky hypothetical: if Peacemaker had to stop an alien invasion but had to eliminate one of two things—a bald eagle in disguise or his Tinder date—what would he choose? Without missing a beat, Cena quipped that Peacemaker would never eliminate a bald eagle. And if that meant losing a Tinder date, well, no problem—he’d just hop on Grindr and find another one.

“The great thing about Peacemaker is that all apps are welcome, all the time,” Cena added. Valid.

Usually I see actors playing queer superheroes have very pr trained “it’s an absolute honor to represent” or have like weird “WOOOOO THIS MOVIE WITH NO QUEER SUBTEXT IS SO GAY” moments But John Cena feels genuinely enthusiastic to celebrate Peacemaker being bi and I love that https://t.co/ShmeIi3ieH — James | Meta Comics (FREE PALESTINE, FREE CONGO) (@ComicsMeta) August 1, 2025

That line might have been a joke, but it’s also a great summary of why this version of Peacemaker resonates. He’s chaotic, he’s messy, he’s violent—but he’s also inclusive in a way that feels both casual and refreshing. In a genre where superheroes often take themselves very seriously, Cena’s bisexual Peacemaker is a rare character who embraces all of who he is without overthinking it.

So here we are in 2025, with a bisexual antihero leading a major HBO series, complete with orgy antics and Grindr punchlines. Not only is it entertaining—it’s progress. Representation doesn’t always have to come wrapped in somber speeches or “very special episode” vibes. Sometimes, it comes in the form of John Cena cracking jokes about dating apps while hosting a bisexual bacchanal.

Season two of Peacemaker (and that unforgettable party) drops on HBO on August 21. Whether you’re tuning in for the wild superhero action, the outrageous comedy, or the unapologetic queer representation, one thing’s clear: Peacemaker is a hot mess, but he’s our hot mess.

