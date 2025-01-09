British influencer and OnlyFans content creator Sam Peachy, who goes by the name Peachy Boy, has built an impressive following of over 4 million followers across all his social media platforms. In an exclusive interview with Pink News, the star spoke candidly about being grateful to his gay fans–attributing them for being more comfortable for his bisexuality.

The adult content creator shared his journey to success on pay-per-view and subscription platforms, telling Pink News that maintaining complete control over his content allows him the creative freedom to stay true to his vision whilst living a relatively “free” life. While this autonomy is a significant advantage for him, it hasn’t always aligned with fans’ expectations. Some have accused him of “queerbaiting” for choosing not to push beyond his personal comfort level in his work, a critique he addresses by emphasizing the importance of authenticity and setting boundaries.

“That connection to that fan you’re doing that video for? It’s amazing. That’s, for sure, the best thing about it… I decide what I put out there, I decide what I want to film. It’s completely in my control.”

Peachy also had something insightful to say about those who throw around comments on “queerbaiting” a lot:

“Just because someone produces a certain level of content, you can’t dictate someone’s sexuality by that.”

It’s also interesting to note how Peachy, who identifies as bisexual, is empowered by the gay community on his social media platforms.

“I’m bisexual, and having most of my audience being gay men has really helped me on my own personal journey with my sexuality. I always struggled with it prior to OnlyFans, but doing it has made me feel more comfortable and confident in my own skin.”

On why he loves his job, he says it’s because he’s in charge of everything–he’s the boss, creator, producer, and more!

“OnlyFans has become this huge platform. I’m my own boss, I’m not relying on studios. Every aspect is amazing.”

If you want to know which of his content sells best, apparently it’s superheroes like Spiderman and Superman that get his fans all riled up and ready for another round.

Source: Pink News