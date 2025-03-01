Pedro Pascal: The King of Sass and Unfiltered Love for Trans Rights

In a world where standing up for marginalized communities often comes with more controversy than it does appreciation, Pedro Pascal has once again demonstrated that being a fierce ally is a full-time job — and one that he’s nailing. Over the weekend, the Last of Us star dropped a pro-trans rights message on Instagram that had the internet buzzing. Amidst a whirlwind of anti-trans legislation sweeping across the globe, Pedro took to his 8.8 million followers to share a simple yet powerful image of a sign reading: “A WORLD WITHOUT TRANS PEOPLE HAS NEVER EXISTED AND NEVER WILL.” It was a statement that packed a punch, not just in the words, but in the conviction with which it was delivered.

As if that wasn’t enough to earn him the title of Best Big Brother and Ally, Pedro doubled down in the comments, turning any potential backlash into a masterclass in verbal sparring. When one follower wrote: “You were my favorite actor…. I’m unfollowing you…. Bulls**t,” Pedro, with the grace of a true icon, replied: “noooooooooooo.” The sass was palpable, and fans everywhere were living for it. He wasn’t done, though. When another commenter lamented, “Man, you were one of my favorite actors until this…,” Pedro shot back with a snarky, “that’s too bad. Wait, no I don’t give a shit.” Chef’s kiss. And when one final user proclaimed their intention to unfollow, Pedro had the perfect send-off: “later, gator!”

This isn’t the first time Pedro has used his platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout Pride Month and beyond, he has consistently posted messages of love and support for queer and trans individuals. His backing of trans rights is especially personal, given the public support he’s shown for his younger sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as transgender in 2021. In an interview, Lux shared how her big brother was not only a source of support during her transition, but a guiding light in helping her shape her identity. Pedro’s response to her coming out was simple, yet powerful: “Perfect, this is incredible.” It’s the type of unconditional love that many can only dream of having from their family.

Lux’s transition, and Pedro’s unwavering support, seem to have influenced his advocacy in a profound way. In his own words, when asked about Lux’s journey, he said: “She is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.” It’s clear that Pedro’s dedication to the cause isn’t just for clout; it’s deeply rooted in his love and respect for his sister and, by extension, the trans community.

For those who think Pedro’s public stance on trans rights is anything but serious, his comments section proves otherwise. His cheeky responses to critics not only highlight his fierce belief in the cause, but also serve as a reminder that those who use their privilege to uplift others should be celebrated, not silenced. In a world where too many celebrities have turned a blind eye to the struggles of marginalized groups, Pedro stands tall, not just with his words, but with his actions — and let’s be honest, his sense of humor helps too.

The internet has rightfully crowned him an ally king, with one Reddit user proclaiming: “This is real king shit.” And who could argue? Pedro’s willingness to use his platform to put bullies in their place, while remaining unbothered by their tantrums, is the energy we all need more of in our lives. If you need any more reasons to adore this man, consider this: Pedro Pascal is not just a heartthrob; he’s the real deal — an advocate, an ally, and a champion of love and respect.

To the haters, Pedro says: later, gator —keep being unapologetically fabulous, Pedro. The world needs more of your energy, your love, and your perfectly timed sass.

And in case you’re wondering: yes, we’re all now watching Pedro Pascal’s entire filmography. We have no choice.

Source: BuzzFeed