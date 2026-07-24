Pedro Pascal Joins Hollywood Royalty With New Career Milestone

Was Pedro Pascal already a star in our hearts? Obviously. But now Hollywood is finally making things official.

The beloved actor has been announced as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2027, and frankly we’re wondering what took so long.

Actresses and Walk of Famers Ming Na Wen and Sheila E. joined Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Frierson in announcing the newest class of honorees. Pascal’s name was revealed alongside an impressive list that includes Lisa Kudrow, Keke Palmer, Idris Elba, Kate Hudson, Raven Symoné, and sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning, who will make history as the first sister pairing to receive their stars.

It’s a pretty fabulous class to be joining.

Pedro Pascal is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the class of 2027, just announced by Ming-Na Wen pic.twitter.com/85Q9T2bVk8 — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) July 23, 2026

The Internet’s Favorite Daddy Keeps Winning

Pedro Pascal isn’t just collecting devoted fans these days. He’s collecting iconic roles at an alarming rate.

Whether you know him as Joel Miller, Din Djarin, Oberyn Martell, Javier Peña, Reed Richards, or simply “the internet’s favorite daddy,” the actor has somehow managed to become one of the most beloved actors working today. And he’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Up next is Behemoth!, where Pascal stars as Alex, a gifted cellist returning home to Los Angeles after spending twenty years on the road. Because apparently conquering Hollywood wasn’t enough, Pascal also decided to learn how to play the cello for the role.

Overachiever behavior if you ask us.

The film is currently slated for release on December 4.

RELATED: Having a Bad Day? Here’s Pedro Pascal in a Pair of Gray Sweatpants

And The Pedro Pascal Renaissance Continues

If one exciting project wasn’t enough, the Emmy-nominated actor will also star opposite Danny Ramirez in De Noche, a steamy gay romance set against the political corruption of 1930s Los Angeles.

Pedro plays detective Richard Rent, who falls for Ramirez’s Joe Thomas before the pair find themselves fleeing to Mexico while being hunted by the city’s corrupt political machine. We have Pedro Pascal falling in love with Danny Ramirez in the film. We’re listening.

It’s also another reminder of Pedro’s remarkable versatility as an actor. One moment he’s surviving a post apocalyptic America and the next he’s starring in a sweeping queer romance or learning the cello for an entirely different role.

At this point we’re convinced there’s nothing he can’t do.

It Was Always Going to Be Pascal

Pedro Pascal has been acting since 1996. Nearly three decades later, his résumé includes The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, Fantastic Four, Materialists, Narcos, and Game of Thrones, just to name a few.

But beyond the awards, blockbuster franchises, and critically acclaimed performances, Pedro has become something else entirely. He’s funny, kind, endlessly memeable, and impossible not to root for.

A Hollywood Walk of Fame star feels less like a surprise and more like Hollywood finally catching up with the rest of us.

Congratulations, Pedro. The star has always been there. Now everyone else gets to walk past it, too.