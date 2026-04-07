Pedro Pascal’s New ‘De Noche’ Photos Are Too Hot to Handle

Pedro Pascal is about to do what he does best: make things hotter. This time, it’s in De Noche, a steamy gay romance that’s got everything—love, lust, politics, and a scandalous plot straight out of the 1930s. Forget The Mandalorian—Pedro is trading in his armor for a detective’s trench coat, and we’re here for it. Seriously, we’re already planning our fan club.

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In De Noche, Pedro plays Richard Rent, a detective who falls hard for Danny Ramirez’s character, Joe Thomas. It’s the kind of passion that’s doomed from the start—because of course, once they have their fling, they’re hunted by the corrupt political machine of Los Angeles. The solution? Flee to Mexico, where the drama really picks up. It’s like Mad Men, but with way more heat and way more running for your life.

Todd Haynes, the director, put it perfectly: “This story, with Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez in the two leads, arises out of an era – all too relevant to our own – of domestic corruption, racial exploitation, and global terror. But it emerges as a testament to the inexplicable powers of desire and love to survive and overcome even the most crippling of human barriers.” Sounds hot and emotionally devastating. We’re so in.

De Noche Drama: Joaquin Phoenix Exits, Enter Pedro Pascal

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for this film. Joaquin Phoenix was originally attached, but he bailed after a creative clash over the film’s explicit content—reportedly wanting it to go full NC-17. Producer Christina Vachon didn’t hold back, calling out the drama in a now-deleted post: “If you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor’ – DON’T.” I mean, ouch. Can we get a popcorn emoji for this messy exit?

Enter Pedro Pascal, who swooped in and turned this film from hot mess to masterpiece—and thank goodness for that. Now, with him leading the way, this film is about to explode.

Pedro and Rafael Olarra: A Friendship That’s Raising Eyebrows

But here’s where the real fun begins: while filming in Mexico City, Pedro was spotted getting very close to his longtime friend, Rafael Olarra. No, Rafael’s not in the film, but he is everywhere. Just last month, these two were seen hanging out in New York and Beverly Hills, and now they’re living it up in Mexico. So, what’s going on here?

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The rumors have been flying, and we’re here for it. Is Pedro just really close to his friend—or is there something more going on? We’ve all seen the way he and Rafael interact, and let’s just say the internet is speculating. Is Pedro being the smoothest coming out star ever, casually breaking hearts without needing to make an announcement? Or is this the start of a whole new chapter in his personal life, where we can finally stop pretending he’s just playing it straight?

Either way, we’re here for the gossip. And honestly, why does it matter if Pedro and Rafael are more than just friends? Let’s not forget the way he’s been showing up for the LGBTQ+ community. No labels, just living—and making us wonder what’s really going on.

What’s Next for Pedro in De Noche?

With all this heat on and off set, we can’t help but be obsessed with what Pedro does next. De Noche is shaping up to be one of the year’s hottest films, and if it’s anything like the behind-the-scenes drama, it’s going to be an absolute ride. Between the passionate love story, the political tension, and the ongoing mystery that is his personal life, we’re here for every scandalous second of it.

Pedro Pascal isn’t just playing a detective—he’s making us all play detective, too. Will we ever get the answers to the Rafael rumors? Maybe. But for now, we’re just happy to watch him do his thing.

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