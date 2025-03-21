Pedro Pascal Wins The Internet (Again) In Colorful Fantasy

Pedro Pascal, “the internet’s favorite daddy,” wins again as he dances through life in his new commercial for Apple’s AirPods 4 with a spirited kick-ball-change. The Last of Us star highlights his dance skills in the new short film “Someday,” directed by Spike Jonze.

The narrative revolves around a man dealing with a breakup who transforms his dreary Arctic environment into a colorful fantasy — all made possible by the Active Noise Cancellation feature of his AirPods.

The quirky ad spot showcases Pascal’s contagious charisma as he vogues through the commercial with impressive dance moves. Teaming up with choreographer Tanisha Scott, known for her work with major artists like Beyoncé and Rihanna, Pascal honed his freestyle dance routine to perfection.

With a creative blend of music, dance, pops of color, and Pascal’s irresistible charm, this feels like the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Watching Pedro Pascal try to vogue is the perfect start to the day. The man is sexy, talented, always reps his culture, fights for his trans sister and trans rights, plus always keeps things very Bi you gotta love him. pic.twitter.com/0x8ZOWXgjQ — Bella ✨ (@BellaLoveNote) March 18, 2025

The part where he breathes in deep and goes right into the dance… PEDRO PLEASE pic.twitter.com/T83fnEJAKe — mp (@matty_pizza) March 18, 2025

Always a man in motion, Pascal already has his next film project, titled Materialists, completed and ready to go. The romantic comedy, co-starring Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, is scheduled for release June 19. Trailer below.