Pedro Pascal’s Taste in Men Is Impeccable

If you’ve been outside—or online—for the past three years, then chances are you’ve already developed a slightly unhealthy obsession with Pedro Pascal. And if you haven’t, we’d like to formally welcome you out from under that rock.

Whether he’s playing a rugged apocalypse dad, making us melt on the red carpet, or sharing behind-the-scenes giggles with co-stars, Pedro Pascal has been on a hot streak that shows absolutely no signs of cooling off. The man is a walking serotonin boost—and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Now, he’s back on our screens and in our hearts thanks to his latest role in Fantastic Four: First Steps. Which means, yes, more interviews, more press junkets, and more Pedro being his charming, unfiltered self. (Somebody bring a fan, because it’s getting hot in here.)

Just as we were beginning to recover from the chemistry overload that was the Materialists press tour—with Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans no less—Pedro’s new interview with Fotogramas has us spiraling all over again. Why? Because the man just opened up about his earliest celebrity crushes, and honestly… relatable king behavior.

At the top of his list? The legendary Harrison Ford. “Indiana Jones, all the way up to The Last Crusade,” Pedro shared. “All the way to now… It’s sort of like a double Harrison Ford, isn’t it? Han Solo.” Double the Ford? Double the trouble. Double the swoon. We get it, Pedro. We really get it.

Next up: Marlon Brando. Specifically, Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire. “Marlon Brando appears on screen… and you can’t even stay seated,” Pedro said. Honestly, we’re seated but shaking. This is textbook “he gets it.”

And because his taste is as flawless as his jawline, Pascal also mentioned Olivia Newton-John in Grease and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman as other formative crushes. We would expect nothing less than a blend of sultry elegance and full-on camp. Clearly, Pedro’s type is iconic.

Beyond the dreamy mentions and sizzling soundbites, what really makes this interview gold is how genuinely relatable Pedro is. Who among us didn’t fall in love with Han Solo’s smirk, Brando’s brooding intensity, or Pfeiffer’s leather-clad swagger? It’s not just Pedro’s acting chops or style that makes him captivating—it’s his heart, humor, and the way he wears his fandom like a badge of honor.

So go ahead, Pedro. Keep confessing your crushes. We’ll keep swooning over you.

