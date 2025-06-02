The Final Chapter: Penn Badgley Reflects on the End of Netflix’s ‘You’

With its final season now streaming, Netflix’s popular thriller series You is bringing a dramatic – and deeply psychological – conclusion to the twisted journey of Joe Goldberg, a character who has captivated and disturbed audiences since his debut.

At the center of the chaos is Penn Badgley, who has masterfully portrayed Joe across multiple seasons, exploring the dangerous line between love and obsession, identity and delusion, control and vulnerability. As the series evolved, so too did its commentary on modern relationships, power dynamics, and the performative nature of identity – issues that resonate deeply with queer audiences.

From its exploration of fluid attraction and repressed desire to its diverse supporting characters and subtle subversions of heteronormative tropes, You has, in many ways, held up a mirror to how queerness can exist in the margins of even the most unlikely narratives.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with Badgley and talk more about stepping into Joe’s fractured psyche one final time, what the role has taught him about empathy and accountability, and how queer themes – both overt and unspoken – have woven themselves into the fabric of the show. He also reflects on the impact You has had on pop culture and whether someone like Joe is ever truly capable of redemption.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Badgley: Instagram | TikTok