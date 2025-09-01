Pete Buttigieg Posts a Sweet 10-Year Anniversary Message

Long before the presidential campaigns and cabinet meetings, Pete Buttigieg was just a guy in Indiana trying to figure it all out. He was running a city, serving in Afghanistan, and still carrying the quiet worry so many of us know too well: will I ever get to love openly, fully, and without fear?

That was then.

Now, Pete’s story is one that shines with possibility. Ten years into his marriage with Chasten Buttigieg, Pete is no longer hiding, no longer wondering, and definitely no longer waiting. Instead, he’s sharing the sweetest reminder of what queer love can look like when it’s lived authentically and with pride.

To mark their 10th anniversary, Pete celebrated his husband with a heartfelt Instagram post — complete with a throwback to their very first date.

“Ten years ago tonight, I went on a first date, arriving at the pub with tickets to that night’s (South Bend) Cubs game in my pocket in case our chat over beer went really well. Which it did. A decade later, I can’t imagine life without @chasten.buttigieg and the amazing family we have built together. And I can’t wait to see what the next ten years and more will teach us about life and love.”

Romance and baseball? Sounds like the gay Hallmark movie we didn’t know we needed. (And yes, there was even a bear mascot involved — because of course there was.)

But beyond the post and the picture-perfect moment, what Pete and Chasten represent together is something bigger. For so many queer people, especially those who spent years in the closet, their love story is proof that the life you once thought might never be possible can happen. You can build a family. You can be loved exactly as you are. And you can share that love with the world unapologetically. You can even make mistakes along the way–learn as you go, as our elderly say.

Over the past decade, the Buttigiegs have done just that. Together, they’ve welcomed twins and are now navigating the messy, hilarious, heart-filled chaos of parenthood. They’ve shared their perspectives through children’s books that celebrate inclusivity and kindness, showing that family stories come in all shapes and sizes. And through it all, they’ve done what every great couple does best: they support, challenge, and cherish one another.

What makes Pete and Chasten’s anniversary so inspiring is not just the milestone itself — ten years of marriage is impressive enough — but the reminder that love is at its strongest when it’s grounded in partnership, understanding, and joy. For Pete, a man who once wondered if he’d ever get to live and love openly, this is nothing short of a full-circle moment.

So here’s to Pete and Chasten: ten years down, a lifetime to go (and hopefully a lot more time spent together–politics is a pretty busy place). Their story is a reminder to all of us that queer love isn’t just possible — it’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s worth celebrating every single day.

Happy anniversary, Buttigiegs! May the next decade be just as full of Cubs tickets, laughter, and love that continues to inspire us all.