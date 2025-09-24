Pete Buttigieg Claps Back at Tucker Carlson’s ‘Fake Gay’ Claim

We’ve all been there—tuning in to some form of media, minding our own business, and getting hit with an absurdly bizarre attack on our identity. But few of us are Pete Buttigieg, who, when confronted with a curious suggestion from Tucker Carlson that he’s a “fake gay,” takes it in stride with the grace of someone who knows how to handle far more than just a trolly TV host.

This time, the former Transportation Secretary found himself on On with Kara Swisher, a podcast known for its sharp wit and keen observations. The live recording, set in front of an audience at the University of Michigan, quickly turned to the unexpected subject of Buttigieg’s authenticity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community—thanks to Carlson’s baseless claims that Buttigieg’s gayness was somehow “suspect.” Yes, you read that right: Pete Buttigieg, the husband, father, and former presidential candidate, was suddenly accused of being a “fake gay.”

As Swisher leaned into the controversy with her usual mix of humor and challenge, she playfully teased Buttigieg about the accusation, implying that maybe she, too, might start to believe Carlson’s “fake gay” theory—especially after he fumbled over a meme that gay men reportedly adore. Buttigieg, never one to shy away from humor, responded, “Chasten, my husband, has threatened to have my gay card revoked so many times. This is just going to be the latest.” A well-timed, light-hearted moment that both deflected the absurdity and reaffirmed his genuine commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

But the conversation took a sharp left when Swisher raised Carlson’s infamous request for Buttigieg to answer “very specific questions about gay sex.” We can only imagine how anyone would feel about such an invasive, unnecessary, and frankly uncomfortable suggestion. Yet Buttigieg, ever the diplomat, responded with his signature eloquence, underscoring the cringeworthiness of Carlson’s request.

“First of all, I do not think I want to discuss anything with Tucker Carlson,” Buttigieg said, before briefly pausing and admitting, “I cannot think of a topic I would like to discuss less.” But then came the zinger: “I suppose it’s a sign of progress that their idea of a conspiracy is that I’m actually secretly straight.” And with that, Buttigieg made it clear—without even needing to raise his voice—that he’s in on the joke, even if the joke is on the far-right pundits who seem to have nothing better to do than to scrutinize his personal life for sport.

It’s not the first time Buttigieg has been the target of homophobic commentary from Carlson, but his ability to deflect such nonsense with humor and grace is what keeps him unbothered. His relationship with Chasten, whom he married in 2018, is one of the most authentic and public representations of love in politics today. The couple has since adopted twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph “Gus” August, and they’re raising their family in Michigan. If there’s any “conspiracy” to uncover here, it’s just that—a family.

The podcast wasn’t just about trolling, though. The conversation veered into the more substantive territories of political discourse. Buttigieg reiterated his condemnation of recent political violence, particularly the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. “Part of what makes political violence a crime, not just against the target but against the country, is that it deprives our whole country of the freedom to have open, honest, safe political debate,” Buttigieg noted. His concerns about the erosion of political civility were clear: such violence doesn’t just harm individuals but undermines the very fabric of democracy.

Swisher also brought up Buttigieg’s earlier remarks about President Joe Biden’s re-election bid, specifically Buttigieg’s hesitation regarding Biden’s campaign. He admitted that, while he respected Biden’s decision to run again, “the truth… was that we had a choice between two candidates, two presidents. It was not close who should be president between those two.” Buttigieg’s reflections on Biden’s potential competition, especially with Vice President Kamala Harris’ candid admission that he was her first choice as running mate, painted a picture of what might have been in 2020—where a short primary could’ve led to a different kind of Democratic unity.

The topic of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict also came up, with Buttigieg offering a nuanced stance that included both his support for a two-state solution and his condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions. “The Netanyahu government is perpetrating atrocities in Gaza,” Buttigieg said, emphasizing that U.S. support for Israel should not be a “blank check.”

As the conversation drew to a close, one of the most significant moments came when Buttigieg was asked about the 2028 presidential race. While he did not give a definitive answer, the possibility of his future political ambitions hung in the air. Buttigieg stressed the need for younger Democratic lawmakers to “invent some things from first principles,” urging the party to adapt to a new age of political and social realities.

“We have an opportunity to invent some things from first principles,” Buttigieg said. “It is a bad thing that we are here… but if we do have to start over, it should be to build a different way of doing things socially, economically, politically, that actually supports your ability to live a life of your choosing and to have a good life.”

It’s clear that whether or not Buttigieg chooses to run for president in 2028, he’s thinking about what the future of politics could look like. And in the meantime, he’ll continue to laugh off the absurdity, leaving Carlson and his ilk scrambling for a new target to criticize. Buttigieg’s poise and wit aren’t just a testament to his ability to navigate high-stakes conversations—they’re a reminder that when it comes to the public’s perception of gay politicians, perhaps the real conspiracy is that they’re still trying to fit him into outdated and irrelevant boxes.